day of promotion and coupons is approaching; see how to enjoy

THE shopee is promoting a campaign called 5.5 Clearance, which will last until the 6th of May. Are BRL 5 million on discount coupons and free shipping vouchers with no minimum value. In addition to celebrating dates so sought after by the company, the action also involves offers for Mother’s Day.

THE Shopee is a marketplace which offers products with lower prices and also has special conditions such as free shipping and coupons for products in several categories. Like other marketplaces, it has sellers from all over the world advertising their products.

What will Shopee promotions look like?

​In the month of May, during the 5.5 Sale, you will be able to buy all the products you want with super offers and amazing discount coupons.​ Coupons are released at 00:00, 12:00 and 20:00. Check out below how the company’s promotions will be.

Free Shipping with no minimum value

Make your purchases during 5.5 Free Shipping Clearance, which will be valid only on app. Check the conditions:

Offer will be valid only during the 5.5 Settlement day;

Free shipping will be valid without a minimum purchase amount;

Extra Free Shipping Program Sellers: free shipping on orders over R$20 and on shipping up to R$20;

All sellers: free shipping for orders over BRL 50 and shipping up to BRL 20;

Shopee Free Shipping Coupon: First, go to the “ my coupons ” and that’s it, automatically, you’ll make your purchase with a reduced or even free delivery price.

Mothers Day

To celebrate Mother’s Day, Shopee has made available a special page with offers of up to 60% off until May 6th to gift your loved ones. The marketplace has products up to R$50, in addition to promotions in the Smartphones, Beauty, Fitness, Sports, Technology and much more categories.

BRL 5 Million in Discount Coupons

If you want to enjoy the sale much more, the company is giving away R$ 5 million in discount coupons. Watch the app to apply your coupon to your cart. Now, redeem your coupons directly from the Shopee app and enjoy the many offers and low prices.

