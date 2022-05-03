De Bruyne praises Gabriel Jesus’ good moment before the decision against Real: “I never doubted” | Champions League

Six goals and one assist in the last three games. In his sixth season at Manchester City, Gabriel Jesus lives one of his main moments at the club. Before the duel against Real Madrid, in the semi-final of Champions League midfielder Kevin De Bruyne commented on the relationship with the Brazilian.

– Since he came here, I have a good relationship with him. He plays with a lot of energy. I never doubted his quality. He is still so young, I hope he can play with me many times because he makes us better – said the Belgian player.

The return game between Real Madrid and Manchester City is broadcast in real time from ge this Wednesday at 16:00 (GMT).

The Brazilian scored one of the goals in Citizens’ 4-3 victory over the Spanish team in the first game. However, the memorable performance, with four balls in the nets and an assist, in the rout over Watford, still attracts attention. The shirt 7 of the Belgium national team remembered a move in which he could have finished, but played for the striker.

– I don’t mind (giving the pass instead of kicking). At that moment, I thought it was the right decision for him to make, so I did. For him (Gabriel Jesus) it was important, for me it doesn’t matter. It wouldn’t take me further in what I want, for him a hat-trick is special and important for a striker. It was a good moment to give him, who was playing very well.”

1 of 2 De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus celebrate a goal over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final – Photo: Getty Images De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus celebrate a goal over Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final – Photo: Getty Images

Coach Pep Guardiola was also present at the press conference on Tuesday. The Spaniard said he was happy for the moment of Jesus and remembered the good performance of the striker against Real Madrid, in Spain, in the round of 16 of the Champions League 2019/20.

– He (Gabriel Jesus) has scored five goals in the last games, I am more than happy for those goals. He is ready, as everyone is ready. He played very well (against Real Madrid in 2020), not only him, but the whole team – said the coach.

Real Madrid won the La Liga title last Saturday after a rout over Espanyol. Manchester City remains at the top of the Premier League, fighting round by round with Liverpool for the title.