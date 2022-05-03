Deadline ends, and 16 of the 17 plants contracted in an energy auction worth R$ 39 billion are still on hold | Economy

Only one of the 17 plants contracted by the federal government in the emergency energy auction, in October last year, went into operation. until the last Sunday (1st) – date foreseen in the contract for the start of operations of the projects.

The other 16 plants are behind schedule, according to data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) consulted by the g1 on Monday (2). The list includes the 14 natural gas-fired thermoelectric plants that raised the total contracting price (see table below).

The public notice allows delays of up to three months in the start of energy generation, that is, it establishes a second deadline until August 1st. After this additional, the government is authorized to terminate the contract.

Aneel estimates that the plants contracted in the auction will cost consumers R$ 39 billion. The amount will be paid until December 31, 2025, when the contracts come to an end.

Aneel approves auction for emergency energy contracting

The auction held in October was hastily convened by the federal government and adopted simplified contracting rules. The objective, at the time, was to guarantee the energy supply to the country in case of a new water crisis.

At the time, some experts criticized the urgency and high cost of hiring. The approval of the auction result was even suspended by the Courts, but later the preliminary decision was overturned and the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) confirmed the result.

17 plants were contracted, as follows:

14 thermoelectric plants powered by natural gas;

1 biomass thermal; and

2 photovoltaic solar plants.

The 14 natural gas thermoelectric plants were contracted by BRL 1,599.57 per megawatt hour (MWh), on average — price seven times higher than the average of traditional auctions.

For comparison purposes, biomass thermal and solar plants were contracted in the same auction at R$ 343.22 per MWh, on average.

Of the 17 plants contracted:

only the Fenix ​​thermoelectric plant, powered by biomass, is in operation;

11 are scheduled to start operations by August 1, the deadline, but in four of them the works have not even started; and

five are not yet operational, as the works have not started or are at a standstill.

Plants contracted in the emergency auction Power plant type of plant operation forecast Work status Fenix ​​(MT) biomass thermal In operation completed Buritis (RO) Solar 05/15/2022 In progress Machadinho (RO) Solar 05/15/2022 In progress MP Paulinia (SP) gas thermal 01/06/2022 In progress Viana 1 (ES) gas thermal 07/15/2022 In progress Village 1 (ES) gas thermal 07/15/2022 In progress Luiz Oscar Rodrigues de Melo (ES) gas thermal 07/15/2022 In progress Bar Bonita 1 (PR) gas thermal 01/08/2022 In progress Karkey 013 (RJ) gas thermal 01/08/2022 not started Karkey 019 (RJ) gas thermal 01/08/2022 not started Porsud I (RJ) gas thermal 01/08/2022 not started Porsud II (RJ) gas thermal 01/08/2022 not started Edlux X (MS) gas thermal no forecast not started EPP II (MS) gas thermal no forecast not started EPP IV (RJ) gas thermal no forecast not started Rio de Janeiro I (RJ) gas thermal no forecast not started RE TG 100 02 01 (SC) gas thermal no forecast paralyzed

In a letter sent to Aneel, the association that represents large industrial energy consumers (Abrace) asks Aneel to comply with the second deadline – that is, to terminate contracts with plants that go beyond August 2 without going into operation.

The entity also asks that the fines provided for in the documents be effectively applied.

“(…) we defend that the sanctions provided for in MME Ordinance No. 24/2021 be applied, with the imposition of penalties linked to the Fixed Revenue for those projects that, even if delayed, comply with the provisions of the Ordinance and start operating until 08/1/22, and the termination of Contracts for projects that do not come into operation by this date, in order to avoid additional losses to all electricity consumers”, says Paulo Pedrosa, president of Abrace.

The termination of the contract is provided for in the ordinance that regulated the auction. Companies, however, usually turn to Aneel to ask for an extension of the deadlines. The decision rests with the board of directors.

In the official letter, Abrace asks Aneel to act rigorously in the case.

“The delays pointed out reaffirm the need for Aneel to rigorously monitor the implementation schedule of these plants. It is extremely important that the responsible areas carry out a detailed follow-up, in order to guarantee that the auction rules are respected, without flexibilization” , writes Pedrosa.