Deaths from Covid-19 fall by almost 80% in Paraná between March and April, survey points out | Paraná

The number of deaths from Covid-19 fell almost 80% in Paraná in April, compared to March, according to a survey obtained with data from the State Health Department (Sesa). Overall, the state recorded 84 deaths in April, against 409 in March.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Paraná has added 2,446,159 confirmed cases and 42,871 deaths from the disease. On Monday (2), the state recorded 426 more diagnoses and one death.

According to Sesa, the number of deaths recorded by Covid-19 in April is the lowest in two years. The last time the state recorded fewer than 100 deaths from the disease in a month was in April 2020.

In addition, the number of new cases was also reduced by 53% compared between April and March. Were 25,438 diagnoses in the last month, against 54,835 new cases in March 2022.

Another reduction was identified among the number of patients hospitalized because of Covid-19. According to the state government, as of March 31, 307 people were hospitalized in beds reserved for treatment of the disease. This number dropped to 102 on April 30.

The secretariat said that the advance of vaccination is responsible for the improvements in the indicators of the pandemic. At the moment, 80% of the state’s population completed the vaccination schedule, while 40% received the booster dose.