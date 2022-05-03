Deaths from Covid rise again in the state of SP after two months of decline | Sao Paulo

After two months of decline, the state of São Paulo again recorded an increase in the daily average of deaths from Covid-19. This Sunday (1), the moving average of deaths was 31 per day, value 61% higher than recorded 14 days ago, which indicates an uptrend.

Although the values ​​have risen again, deaths are still at the lowest level recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, disregarding only the periods in which there was a failure in the data. At the worst moment of the contamination, the state had a daily average of 890 deaths.

For infectious disease specialist Jamal Suleiman, from the Emílio Ribas Institute, the main explanation for this new increase is that part of the population still does not have the complete vaccination schedule.

“It is the unvaccinated who maintain the level. The virus continues to circulate, so it is essential that the population completes the vaccination schedule. The vaccine does not interrupt circulation, but it makes the chance of developing a serious condition negligible. There are age groups in which the loss of vaccine response is earlier, then you have to take additional doses”, he says.

According to Suleiman, most serious cases currently treated at Emílio Ribas are patients who have not been vaccinated or have not completed the vaccination schedule.

According to data from the State Health Department, 87% of the population of São Paulo took both doses of the vaccine (or a single dose vaccine). However, according to a survey by the Consortium of press vehicles, only 70% of the eligible population returned to posts for booster shots.

The average number of new hospitalizations for the disease also increased again in São Paulo in the last week. Were 171 people hospitalized in the state this Sunday (1), a variation of 15% in relation to 149 registered 14 days ago. For specialists, variations of up to 15% indicate stability trend in the pandemic.

The daily average of cases also shows a trend towards stability. This Sunday, the moving average of cases was 4,080, value that varied -4% in relation to the one registered 14 days ago.

Pharmacies and laboratories, however, already register a higher rate of positive results among Covid tests carried out from the second half of April, compared to March.