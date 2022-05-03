Deathstroke vs Batman from Canceled Ben Affleck Movie Revealed

Before Robert Pattinson took on the role of Batman, Ben Affleck would direct and star in a Batman movie. The feature film was cancelled, but a DC artist revealed an illustration depicting one of the moments of the work.

The art, posted on Twitter by Jay Oliva, shows a possible frame from the film, in which Deathstroke appears.

In the reflection of Deathstroke’s sword we can see Ben Affleck’s Batman, indicating that this would be one of the confrontations between the two.

The character, played by Joe Manganiello, would be the villain of the film and he even appeared in the post-credits scene of Justice League.

Batman is on HBO Max

Batman stars Robert Pattinson, who plays a new version of Bruce Wayne.

The idea is to introduce the Dark Knight into his second year of activity in Gotham, which means he’s still at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, although it’s not exactly an origin story.

The main villain is the Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Penguin and Catwoman also appear, being played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz, respectively.

Matt Reeves is directing, who also has a role in the script.

Batman, with Robert Pattinson, is now showing in theaters and can also be watched on HBO Max.