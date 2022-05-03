Dedé collects debt from Cruzeiro and includes SAF

Defender left Raposa at the end of 2019 shortly after the team’s relegation and was without a club until the beginning of this year.

Two-time champion of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil with the shirt of cruisethe defender Dede left the club at the end of 2019, shortly after relegation to Série B. Injured, he took a long time to recover, having played in this year’s Campeonato Paulista for Ponte Preta, later transferring to Athletico Paranaense.

According to reporter Rodrigo Fonseca, from the GE website, Dedé charges Cruzeiro with a gross payment of R$ 17.7 million, in addition to a fine, due to the failure to comply with an agreement by Raposa in 2021. The player even requires that the SAF (Sociedad Anónima do Futebol) be jointly and severally liable for the debt.

In the decision of the 48th Labor Court of Belo Horizonte, it is written that if the delay is of “four installments, alternating or successive”, the maturity of the payment would be anticipated, with a fine of 10% on the overdue debt.

Cruzeiro got off to a good start in Serie B

Despite the various problems off the field, Cruzeiro has shown evolution within the four lines, starting the Série B of the Brazilian Championship with three wins in five matches, occupying third place in the table.