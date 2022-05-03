Denmark suspends mass Covid vaccination campaign

The Danish government has announced the suspension of its mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19 from the 15th, which is due to resume in the autumn of the northern hemisphere.

According to a statement from the Danish health authority, from May 15, people will no longer be invited to be immunized against the new coronavirus. Despite the new determination, those who have already started the vaccine cycle will be able to complete the dose schedule.

“Spring has arrived, vaccination coverage in the Danish population is high and the epidemic has reversed. Therefore, the National Health Council is now ending mass Covid-19 vaccination efforts for this season.”

With 5.8 million inhabitants, Denmark has 83% of its population with the first vaccination cycle completed (about 4.8 million people). In addition, more than 3.6 million took the booster dose.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded 3.2 million cases and 6,232 deaths from the disease.

Campaign resume in autumn

“We have good control of the epidemic, which seems to be decreasing. Hospitalization rates are stable, and we also expect them to drop soon,” said Bolette Soborg, director of the National Health Council.

According to Soborg, anyone who wants to be vaccinated during the spring and summer in the northern hemisphere will have access to immunizers, despite the interruption of the campaign (which should be resumed in the fall).

“This is because the virus that causes Covid-19 is unstable and can mutate, as we saw with the Ômicron variant. At the same time, we expect to see an increase in cases as we move from autumn to winter,” the statement reads.

