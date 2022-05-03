Despite the increase in the price of CNG, drivers believe that it still pays to fill up with the product – Acorda Cidade

Posted on 05/02/2022 20:47.

As if the successive increases in the price of gasoline and ethanol were not enough, vehicle owners that use Natural Gas Vehicles (CNG) have one more reason to be concerned. This is because Petrobras announced last Friday (29) a new adjustment of 19% on the product for distributors. The increase has already reached consumers in Feira de Santana, who will now have to pay R$ 4.99 per cubic meter of fuel. (Read the Bahiagás statement at the end of the report).

For the self-employed Marcos Cajé, the readjustment worries. In his opinion, this readjustment was absurd. To try to reduce the damage, this afternoon (2), he ran to fill up the cylinder at a gas station in the shopping center that was still selling gas for R$ 3.99, and he was scared when he came across the queue.

“This increase in CNG is absurd, at R$ 4.99, almost equaling the price of ethanol. I’m at this post here, because it’s still R$3.99, and the queue here is huge, people are looking for prices. And things are already difficult”, he reported in an interview with Acorda Cidade.

Despite the increase, Marcos Cajé believes that it is still worth filling up the car with CNG. “It pays off in a way for those who already have the vehicle, because the price of fuel is very high. The price of gasoline is almost R$8, ethanol has a station that is already over R$6, so CNG is still compensating. My savings on the vehicle I ride is 50%,” he assessed.

Working with freight, Antônio Amado, 62, has been using CNG for six years. He informed that he recently changed his vehicle and is now regularizing the installation of the gas kit in his current car. Despite constant adjustments in CNG, autonomous also believes that it pays more than gasoline.

“It is increasing, but it still pays off. I used to ride on a Corsa Classic and now I got a Doblo to do shipping. I’m fixing it, to be more relaxed. It is difficult to increase, it is becoming the same as gasoline, but it is still cheaper.”

The manager of a converting workshop, Juliano da Silva Lima, recalled that this is the third adjustment applied to the product. He questions the reason for these increases, as the country is self-sufficient in gas production.

“This year 2022 there were three readjustments. The price was BRL 3.79, it went to BRL 3.99, then BRL 4.29, and today there was a readjustment and it is at BRL 4.99. But this varies in some stations, some sell it cheaper, in BR for example, it is still R$ 3.79. This adjustment took place yesterday. In terms of CNG, we are self-sufficient, there is no reason for this increase in value”, he opined.

According to the manager, here in Feira de Santana, prices are practically the same at gas stations within the urban area, but towards Salvador, on the BR-324, the cubic meter of gas is on average 30 to 40% cheaper. Even with the frequent readjustments, many drivers prefer to fuel up with CNG as it generates more savings.

“Actually, gas today is a refuge, because compared to gasoline, it achieves up to 55% savings. For CNG, you have to look for a workshop that is able to install the gas, approved by Inmetro, and then the risk is zero, and the new kit is installed with values ​​between R$ 4,200 to R$ 5,200 and still divides this value on the card. The gas is channeled and arrives at the stations, the vehicle goes to the pumps and fills up. It has 12, 15, 17 cylinders, it varies. But the person only pays for the gas that is supplied”, he explained.

Also according to Juliano da Silva Lima, most people who opt for gas are those who work transporting people or goods.

“Today, we have an average of 60 to 70% of our clientele as application drivers. But the person should look for a company within the Inmetro standard, so as not to have a loss. Gas makes an average of 25% of autonomy, in relation to gasoline, that is, the vehicle that travels 12 km with one liter of gasoline, and on gas it does 15 km with one cubic meter. You spend R$ 140 to go to Salvador, round trip, and you will spend an average of R$ 60 on CNG, 55% savings.”

Announcement – Adjustment of the natural gas tariff

Companhia de Gás da Bahia – Bahiagás informs that the natural gas tariff will be readjusted by 19.69% (average of all segments) as of May 1, 2022, according to Resolution No. 19 of the State Agency for the Regulation of Public Services of Energy, Transport and Communications of Bahia (Agerba), published in the Official State Gazette of April 30, 2022. The adjustment is motivated by the absence of a review of the tariff that should have occurred in February/22, and by the weighted average price of the natural gas acquired by Bahiagás from its suppliers.

For the automotive segment (vehicle natural gas – CNG), the readjustment will be 17.01% in the value of the gas sold by Bahiagás to the gas stations. It is worth noting that the price of CNG that will be charged to end users is the full responsibility of each gas station, and the Company does not have any interference in the definition of this value.

As a result of the process of opening up the natural gas market and the negotiations emanating from the Public Call held in 2021, the Company now has eight suppliers, which brought a differentiated supply portfolio to the state of Bahia. This action reinforces Bahiagás’ commitment to low tariffs and the competitiveness of natural gas.

It is worth mentioning that Bahiagás continues to seek to increase its portfolio of suppliers with the objective of acquiring natural gas at more attractive prices and, in this way, being able to offer customers better conditions for the acquisition of energy.

The Company also highlights that natural gas continues to have a commercial advantage over liquid fuels, in addition to providing a series of benefits to users. It is more practical, safer and more environmentally friendly. In addition, it is a versatile fuel, which can be used in different ways in different segments.

