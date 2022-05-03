Details on the birth of Putin’s children with alleged lover are revealed by Swiss newspaper – News









the relationship of Vladimir Putin with the ex-gymnast Alina Kabaeva was never confirmed, despite rumors that the relationship between the two would have been the reason for the Russian leader’s divorce in 2008. supposed case it has always been a subject treated discreetly and even the birth of two babies was surrounded by doubts and mismatched information. Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger revealed details of the births and strategies for keeping it all a secret.

According to the publication, the couple’s first child was born in Switzerland, in the city of Lugano, in the Ticino region, in 2015. A Swiss obstetrician of Russian origin who met Putin in his youth delivered Alina at the luxury clinic Sant ‘Anna.

A source heard by the newspaper says that the reason the baby was not born in Russia was to maintain secrecy. The local press published news about the birth, but the information was not accurate. At the time, rumors said that twins had been born and that the father was present on the day of delivery.













Following the backlash of the case, Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, described the rumors about the birth of a baby whose father would be the president as a “journalistic hoax”.

The information released now indicates that Putin did not travel to Switzerland to accompany the birth and that the baby, a male, was only one.







The couple’s second child





Four years later, in 2019, Alina gave birth to another boy, this time in Moscow. “A decision by the president,” the source told the Swiss newspaper.

Although the birth did not take place in the same clinic and with the same doctor, the former gymnast traveled several times during her pregnancy to Switzerland to do the necessary follow-up.











A Russian website even published a story about the birth of the Russian leader’s second child with his alleged lover, but she was deleted. Again, the information was not accurate and it was published that an Italian doctor had delivered twins.

During her time in Switzerland, Alina was described as “a very pleasant woman”, who was always in the company of her mother and sister and traveled without a bodyguard.







Relationship of years

The Russian newspaper Moscow Correspondent first reported on an affair between Putin and Kabaeva in 2008. The report led to the vehicle’s closure by its owner, the oligarch Alexander Lebedev, former owner of the Lucerne Château Gütsch hotel.











The Swiss newspaper cites a diplomatic message released by WikiLeaks after the news of the Russian leader’s case. The US ambassador to Russia claimed that everyone knew “the bad state of Putin’s marriage. But everyone also knows that it is not talked about.”

Since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and after international sanctions against members of the Putin family, the relationship with Alina has returned to the news. Moscow opponents even asked that the former athlete also suffered the consequences of the decision to invade Ukrainian territory.









