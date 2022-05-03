Diego ‘guarantees’ cast support for Paulo Sousa, reveals ‘direct conversation’ and alerts Flamengo fans

In addition to commenting on the reception of the red-black fans in PiauíDiego Ribas commented on the work of Paulo Sousa and the relationship of the coach of the Flamengo with the group. In addition, shirt 10, in an interview during a live broadcast on the channel “Flow Sport Club” this Monday, warned the fan about news involving “groups” in the squad.

> Diego explains controversy with journalist: ‘Cowardly and disloyal attitude’

– Paulo (Sousa) is very firm. He has the full support of the team. I guarantee! We like and trust him. He recently had a sensational, frank, direct, humble and courageous conversation with us. Despite the short time working, he has a lot of respect from the group-said Diego, who has been with Flamengo since 2016, adding:

– I had 13 coaches at Flamengo and I was loyal to all of them, and Paulo (Sousa) will be no different. It’s a group of men. Forget those lies that there is a “group”. The lie breeds hate.

Diego participating in the ‘Flow Sport Club’ (Photo: Reproduction)

‘IN 2019 THERE WAS A PLAYER WHO DIDN’T TALK TO THE OTHER’

Diego also commented on 2019, the year in which Fla was champion of Carioca, Libertadores and Brasileiro, with the last two mugs under the command of Jorge Jesus, and warned the fans:

– There have always been (groups) in Flamengo. In 2019 we were champions, and there were players who didn’t talk to each other, who argued with the coach. The meanness is when they say a group wants to overthrow the coach. Fans cannot be manipulated.

> Diego Ribas reveals that he refused proposals

By the way, about Jorge Jesus, Diego Ribas said the following when asked about a possible return of the Portuguese coach to Fla.

– One day, if he comes back, it will be another reality. He is good as a coach, studies opponents. It is very good.

> See Libertadores table



FLA’S NEXT GAME

In Córdoba, Fla de Diego Ribas will face Talleres (ARG), for the fourth round of Group H of the Libertadores, being able to guarantee the classification for the round of 16 of the Cup with the fourth consecutive victory. Rubro-Negro is still training this Tuesday, at Ninho, before the delegation leaves for Argentina. The game will be at 19:00 (Brasília time) on the 4th.