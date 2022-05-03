director hastily called has a heavy curriculum

There’s a new director on the tracks of “Fast and Furious 10”! That’s because, after the departure of Justin Lin still in the first days of filmingFrenchman Louis Leterrier should take charge of the tenth feature in the franchise, according to the magazine Variety.

Other names were being considered, such as F. Gary Gray, who worked on “Fast & Furious 8”, and David Leitch, from “Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”.

But Leterrier’s résumé weighed in his favor. He already has experience with big budget productions and became famous as director of the first two “Explosive Charge”, in 2002 and 2005, with Jason Statham. He also directed Marvel Studios’ “The Incredible Hulk” (2008), “Trickster” (2013), “Wrath of the Titans” (2010), “Fighting Dog” (2005) and episodes of the Netflix series “Lupin”. .

The director’s most recent work is the French thriller “Opposites Always Attract”, which premieres on Netflix on May 6th. Leterrier disembarks towards “Fast and Furious 10” for inherit a production with an established crew, plus a week of filming from the former director and who, in this time until definition, continued shooting scenes with second unit, action sequences with stuntmen and extras in the UK.

Lin, who directed five “Fast and Furious” films, left the production just days after filming began, citing creative and gave up an estimated cache between US$ 10 million to US$ 20 million. Recently, details of Justin’s departure from directing the tenth film were revealed by The Hollywood Reporterhighlighting a “mess” in production.

According to the North American website, the script for the film is constantly changing, and it is not yet defined, as the film was constantly adding members to the cast, which were not originally planned.

Lin was dealing with a very big “bar”, and felt discredited to see much of his original script rewritten. In addition, the film has not yet cast even an actor for one of the main villains of the plot, and an important location for the story would have to be cut from the script, due to the conflicts in Ukraine.

With the film constantly changing, the director had a “big disagreement” with Vin Diesel, and according to sources on the site, he said the following sentence after resigning: “This movie is not worth my mental health”.

In addition, according to the website “NY Daily News”, the resignation was caused by a series of problematic behaviors of the actor, such as arriving at the recordings “late, without memorized lines and for being out of shape”. Diesel is not only the star of the film, but the producer of the franchise.

Another thing that weighed on the director’s decision was the fact that Universal sent a team to London, which would be responsible for polishing the script. This is a normal process, but for Justin Lin at the time, it wasn’t seen that way.

It does not stop there! The production budget for “Fast and Furious 10” is hitting the $300 million mark, with not a penny spent on marketing and advertising yet, which means Universal Pictures will invest even more money in the film. With that, this project is one of the most expensive movies of all time.

It has not yet been revealed whether the change in direction will have any impact on the release date of “Fast & Furious 10”, which is set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.