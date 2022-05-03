Discover the fortune Johnny Depp would make for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

The trial in the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard remains ongoing.

In the last week, while the actor is being heard, a lot has been said about his alleged participation in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which would have been canceled after the accusations of domestic violence raised by Amber Heard, from Aquaman.

Johnny Depp’s manager Jack Whigham recently testified and, in Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife, says Disney film director Sean Bailey and Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer had done it. a verbal agreement around 2016 to pay Johnny Depp $22.5 million for the sixth film in the franchise. The equivalent of almost R$115 million.

A contract, however, was never written.

Whigham also says that before the publication of Heard Bailey’s editorial he was “evasive” about Pirates of the Caribbean 6, but that they were hopeful: “It was a bad trend in late fall on behalf of Disney, but Jerry Bruckheimer and I were lobbying for this to happen. So, we had hope. And it became very clear in early 2019 that it was over,” he says.

The information is from the Insider.

The trial continues

Despite the high amount that would be dedicated to Johnny Depp’s fee, the actor never received that money, as Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was not filmed and Johnny Depp was fired from the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Now, Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, claiming that the article published by her in December 2018, where he makes allegations of domestic violence, is defamatory.

Whigham testified remotely on Monday, saying the editorial had a “catastrophic” effect on Depp’s career. He said that since the fall of 2018, Depp has only landed roles in lower-paying independent films, and hasn’t filmed anything since 2020.

The trial continues and soon, Amber Heard and her defense are due to be heard.