“Disrespectful to all of us”

In a press conference held on Monday, 2nd, President Robinson de Castro criticized the attitude of the five athletes who went to a party after Ceará’s defeat to RB Bragantino, last Saturday, 30th. During the speech, the representative recognized that from a legal point of view the players did not commit any infractions, but that the moral aspect was one of the main problems of the attitude.

“After the game, we learned that five athletes went to participate in a party. First, from the legal point of view, there is no problem, because they were out of office, off work, and did not delay training, they showed up the next day, had the physiology numbers followed, did not cause any damage. However, it has an aspect that is not legal, it is moral”, he said.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

“The respect aspect that athletes need to have, especially at a time when fans are upset, for what happened in the Ceará championship and northeast cup, a frustrated expectation of the fans. This had already been the agenda in a meeting with the athletes, forwarding for the new competitions. But this fact ended up hurting the fans, us, the coach and co-workers, who felt a little disrespected, since there was nothing wrong from the legal point of view, but they should not have gone to the party. If they had won, they shouldn’t have gone, and losing, that’s where the aggression aspect of the behavior, in a good sense, gets bigger”, he added.

This Monday, 2, the alvinegro president revealed that a meeting with the athletes involved in the case was held. For Robinson de Castro, it is certain that it was a lesson from a moral point of view for the entire cast.

“We had a tough meeting, putting this feeling, which is also the feeling of the athletes in general, who recognized that they made a mistake. They said that they can’t go back, but that they want to respond on the field. Internally we have some measures that we have taken in relation to this, but from a legal point of view there is not much we can do. From a moral point of view, I’m sure it was a lesson for them and for those who eventually think of doing something similar. It was not the right time, stepped on the ball”

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us