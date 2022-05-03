DM gives indigestible news to Mano Menezes and Inter loses defender due to injury; embezzlement time worries

The player underwent tests and was diagnosed with a muscle problem that prevents him from playing in the Brasileirão and Copa Sudamericana.

Last Sunday (1), the International faced Avaí at Gigante da Beira-Rio and ended up in a 0-0 draw. This Monday (2), the Colorado medical department passed on an indigestible news to coach Mano Menezes, resulting from the confrontation.

This is the situation of defender Rodrigo Moledo, who was selected as a starter against the Santa Catarina team, however, he left the field in the 10th minute of the first half. After the tests that the player underwent this Monday (2), Inter reported that a muscle injury was detected. The official statement from the People’s Club estimates that the defender should be away for four or six weeks. The information is from the UOL Esporte portal.

With that, Moledo will not be able to be activated during the rest of the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana, which has duels against Guaireña (PAR), 9 de Octubre (EQU) and Independiente Medellín (COL). Forecasts for the Brasileirão point to two scenarios. If he stays away for four weeks, Moledo won’t face Juventude, Corinthians, Cuiabá and Atlético-GO.

If the recovery time is six weeks, the defender will also be banned for games against Red Bull Bragantino, Santos and Flamengo. In other words, the most pessimistic situation leaves Moledo out in 10 Internacional matches. To replace the player in the tie against Avaí, coach Mano Menezes put Gabriel Mercado.