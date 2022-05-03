‘Doctor Strange 2’ is officially BANNED in China

Now it’s official! After months of speculation, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ has been officially BANNED from theaters in China.

The news was confirmed by the reporter Oliver Chen. Although the reason for the ban was not revealed, the long Marvel brings up several topics that are sensitive in the country – which makes it difficult to pinpoint a specific reason why the production was barred.

The possible reason may be that the film was heavily criticized by Chinese nationalists after one of the scenes in the production briefly showed the The Epoch Timesa newspaper that became known for articles critical of the Chinese Communist Party.

In an interview with CinePOP, stars Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez commented on the film being banned in Egypt and Saudi Arabia for containing an LGBTQIA+ scene:

Please note that ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home‘ was the last film of Marvel released in the country in 2019. Despite Chinese theaters being one of the first to reopen after the COVID pandemic, few Hollywood blockbusters were allowed to open in the country.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Seven Rings‘ was banned from China after a resurgence of negative comments from Simu Liu about the government of the country; ‘eternal‘ was banned because of the director’s previous comments Chloe Zhao; and ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ was never released in the country, although no reason has been revealed.

It is worth remembering that the feature will be released in national cinemas on May 5th.

Sam Raimi is responsible for the direction.

Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen will star in the sequel, which will also feature Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez.