Doctor Strange 2 | Kevin Feige says trailers ‘showed a lot’

Kevin Feige seems not to have approved the marketing strategy for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘. the head of marvel studios believes that, especially in the trailers, many things ended up being shown unnecessarily.

‎”I think they showed a lot in the trailers, so I don’t want to talk about anything else.”

He stated during his participation in the red carpet of the film.

“Sam (Raimi) made something to be seen on the biggest screen possible, and it’s the first movie in a long time that 3D technology has really been taken into account, too. In fact, I think the original Doctor Strange movie had the best 3D scenes ever, and this sequel is going to be right next to that.”

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Universe unlocks the Multiverse and takes it much further. Prepare for a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who will be aided by allies new and old as he traverses dangerous alternate realities to confront a new enemy.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and hits theaters on Thursday, May 5th.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams return in the main cast, while Xochitl Gomez will make his debut as América Chavez.