“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and more premieres of the week (2-8/05)

Published on 05/03/2022

Another week full of new premieres in theaters and on the main platforms of streaming, like Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and more, is here! And as usual, so you can start choosing what you’re going to watch in the next few days, we’ve prepared a list of the main releases of this first week of May, from the 2nd to the 8th.

Among the main titles are the long-awaited “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, from Marvel, two Netflix titles that were on the public’s waiting list: “Welcome to Eden”, the fourth season of “The Circle” north -American and much more!. Check out:

MOVIE THEATER

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (May 5)



Directed by Sam Raimithe second film starring Benedict Cumberbatch will be set after the events of “Spider-Man: No Homecoming”, showing the consequences of the spell performed by the Doctor Strange so that everyone would forget that Peter parker (Tom Holland) and the Spider man. Watch the trailer:

“Klondike: The War in Ukraine” (May 5)



Written, directed and edited by Maryna Er Gorbachthe film stars Oxana Cherkashyna as a pregnant woman living near the Ukrainian-Russian border during the civil war in Donbas. Additionally, the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 is also depicted. Watch the trailer:

NETFLIX

“Crossing the Line” (2 May)



in the long, Parker (Shea Whigham) is a dedicated social worker who is responsible for supervising Dahlia (Olivia Munn), a single mother who takes care of her family alone. However, when her ex-husband gets out of prison and returns home, they resume their relationship.

In the Chinese drama, which brings the LGBTQIA+ community to center stage, two men – now in their twilight years – must choose between their desires for each other or the families they proudly raised.

“The Circle: USA” – Season 4 (May 4)



THE reality show is a competition in which participants play in isolation from each other for the prize pool of $100,000. All interactions between them take place online, through their profiles in a kind of special social network. But is everyone being real or is someone pretending to be someone they’re not? Watch the trailer:

“Three Meters Above the Sky” – Season 3 (May 4)



In the plot, two young people from very different worlds fall in love during the Italian summer on the Adriatic Sea. Watch the trailer:

“Clark” – Season 1 (May 5)



Based on a true story, Clark (Bill Skarsgard) is a drug dealer and bank robber reflecting on his previous criminal adventures while serving time. He also plans a future, which is still uncertain.

“On the Way to Summer” (May 6)

The summer before college, the scholar Auden (Emma Pasarow) knows the mysterious Eli (Belmont Cameli), which teaches her to lead a lighter and carefree life. Watch the trailer:

“Opposites Always Attract” (May 6)

starring Omar Sy, from “Lupin”, the plot will follow two very different police officers united after a decade, who investigate a murder in a divided city that is the scene of a great conspiracy. Watch the trailer:

“Welcome to Eden” (May 6)

The series follows five young people who are invited to the most exclusive party in history, located on a secret island. During the celebration, which is organized by a new beverage brand, this group is selected to taste a special drink, and from that point on, things get out of control. After an intense night, they wake up on an island and must abide by the community’s rules. Watch the trailer:

“The Sound of Magic” – Season 1 (May 6)

In the Korean drama, a mysterious magician who lives in an abandoned amusement park makes a teenager’s problems disappear and reawakens her hope.

STAR+

“Mission: Impossible” Franchise (May 6)



in the plot, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is ambushed during a routine mission in Prague, Czech Republic. His colleagues are killed and only two survive. The agent then becomes the main suspect of treason. To prove innocence, he needs to find the real enemy. Following the chronology, viewers should watch in the following order: “Mission: Impossible” (1996), “Mission: Impossible 2” (2000), “Mission: Impossible 3” (2006), “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” ( 2011), “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” (2015) and “Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect” (2018).

HBO MAX

Based on a real case, “The Ladder” tells the story of the writer of crime novels Michael Peterson (Colin Firth), who was accused in 2001 of killing his second wife, Kathleen (Toni Collette). Peterson, who always claimed innocence, was convicted. He said at the time that he was in the garden when he heard a noise, entered the house and saw the woman dying after falling down the stairs. Autopsy images appearing in the preview show bruises unlikely to have been caused by an accident. Watch the trailer:

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

“The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith” (May 5)

Directed by Nathalie Bibeaufrom “The Walrus and the Whistleblower”, the docuseries delve deep into the elaborate and controversial sting operation that was designed to investigate a suspect in the murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, 22, but it only ended up raising more questions and a quest for justice that spans decades. Watch the trailer:

From the creators of “Peixonauta” and “O Show de Luna”, the film tells the story of an eight-year-old girl who embarks on a fantastic journey to recover her mother’s memory.

“The Wilds” – Season 2 (May 6)

In season two, survival is at stake for a group of teenagers stranded on a desert island after they discover they’ve been secretly recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season heightens the drama by revealing that girls aren’t the only ones being studied. There is a new group of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master. Watch the trailer:

DISNEY+

“Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett” (May 4)

The “Book of Boba Fett” explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter’s return to Tatooine with the mercenary Fennec Shandseeking to claim the territory once administered by Jabba the Hutt.

PARAMOUNT+

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” (May 6)

In the plot, the captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) leads the team of the USS Enterprise to the far reaches of the universe on dangerous and intense adventures. Set before the story of the original series, “Strange New Worlds” delves deeper into the Star Trek universe before the iconic Captain Kirk (William Shatner). pickstill inexperienced in leading the entire Enterprise on his own, relies on the help of his shipmates, in particular Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romjin), second in command after him. In addition, it counts the unique intelligence of the popular character Spock (Ethan Peck), a half-human, half-Vulcan alien.

