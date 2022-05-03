Doctor Strange | Kevin Feige Says ‘Loki’ Enabled ‘Multiverse of Madness’

head of marvel studios, Kevin Feige confirmed that the events of the first season of ‘Loki‘ allowed ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ was realized to its fullest potential.

“You know, there’s always a method to madness, even in the multiverse, and our fans know that Loki and Sylvie did something at the end of that series that kind of made all of this possible.”

He declared to the official team of the studio, on the red carpet of the film.

“The One Who Remains is gone and this has allowed a spell not to go as planned in ‎‎Spider-Man: No Home‎‎, ‎‎which drives the entire multiverse to go wild.”‎

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Universe unlocks the Multiverse and takes it much further. Prepare for a journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who will be aided by allies new and old as he traverses dangerous alternate realities to confront a new enemy.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is directed by Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and hits theaters on Thursday, May 5th.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rachel McAdams return in the main cast, while Xochitl Gomez will make his debut as América Chavez.