Dollar breaks 2 highs and drops to R$4.964; Stock market closes almost stable

The commercial dollar interrupted a sequence of two highs and closed down 2.15% this Tuesday (3), at R$ 4.964. It is the biggest daily percentage drop in more than eight months since August 24, 2021 (-2.23%). The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended almost stable, with a slight drop of 0.1%, at 106,528.09 points, amending the third drop.

The market followed the global trend of devaluation of the dollar. Here, however, there was also help from the Central Bank, which intervened to sell the equivalent of US$ 1 billion and avoid another day of highs.

Investors await the decision of the Central Banks of Brazil (BC) and the United States (fedthe Federal Reserve) on interest. Today was the first of two days of the meeting where rates are decided. Specialists indicate that the low variation of the Stock Exchange is because the market is “on hold”.

Bruna Marcelino, chief strategist gives necton Investments, explains that the rise in interest rates in both countries is already taken for granted. “What investors are waiting for are announcements about what’s ahead,” he says.

The value of the dollar published daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Bag with light high

Commodities (raw materials) showed a positive performance, and the stock with the highest increase was SLC Agrícola (SLCE3), a producer of soybeans, corn and cotton, which ended the day up 6.3%.

Meanwhile, the negative highlight was JHSF (JHSF3), a company that operates in the shopping mall, real estate, hotel and gastronomy sectors, which fell by 5.81%.

Central Bank intervention in the dollar market

In this session, the Central Bank held an auction of up to 20 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts maturing on December 1, 2022 and April 3, 2023, in which it sold the total offer, equivalent to US$ 1 billion.

According to Jefferson Rugik, executive director of Correparti brokerage, this operation helped fuel the devaluation of the dollar.

The auction had been announced the day before, and marked a new extraordinary intervention by the BC in the foreign exchange market, which last Tuesday had sold US$ 500 million in swap contracts amid the surge in the US currency. Before that, on April 22 – when the dollar jumped more than 4% –, the BC sold US$ 571 million in cash.

The BC also sold on Tuesday 15,000 traditional foreign exchange swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the expiration date of June 1, 2022, an operation that was already scheduled in the calendar.

*With Reuters