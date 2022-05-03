Dollar soars and closes above R$5 for the first time since March with ‘China effect’ and waits for US interest rates

THE dollar soared at the beginning of the week and closed above R$5.00 for the first time since March 18, amid the wave of global strengthening of the American currency. The caution surrounding the monetary policy decision of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) on Wednesday, 5th, which may bring a higher interest rate increase than initially planned, added to fears of a slowdown in the world economy at a time of high inflation, the so-called stagflation. Lower-than-expected industrial activity data in the United States and, above all, in China scared investors. You lockdowns prescribed by the zero covid policy in the Asian giant paint a bad scenario for commodities, leading to an en bloc drop in emerging currencies. The Ibovespa, the main index of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, closed the day down 1.15%, at 106,639 points.

Here, the dollar operated with a positive sign since the opening and surpassed the barrier of R$ 5.00 in the first hour of business. The buying wave increased throughout the afternoon with the worsening of the external environment. At the end of the day, with the turn of the American stock exchanges to the positive and the reduction of Ibovespa losses, the dollar slowed its gains and ended the first trading session of May up 2.63%, at R$ 5.07 – the highest closing value since March 17 (R$ 5.0343). The devaluation of the American currency in the year, which reached over 17%, returned to single digits (-9.02%). THE real this Monday led the losses among emerging currencies, followed by the South African rand, down by 2%, and by the Chilean and Colombian pesos, which fell by more than 1%.

*Estadão Content