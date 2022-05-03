Dollar starts May with a jump of 2.60% and returns to the level of R$ 5 | Economy

The dollar closed up 2.60%, quoted at R$ 5.0708, this Monday (2), with the markets focused on monetary policy meetings and decisions on interest rates in the US and Brazil.

This was the biggest daily gain since April 22 (+4.07%), which had been the most intense jump for the US currency since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The currency also registered the highest level for closing since last March 16 (R$ 5.0917).

With this second result, the US currency fell by 9.04% in the year. See more quotes.

The Ibovespa dropped 1.15%, to 106,639 points.

Understand what makes the dollar go up or down

What is messing with the markets?

Global markets continue to be guided by bets on a more aggressive hike in US interest rates and by concerns about the impacts of the war in Ukraine on the economy and global inflation.

The Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) announced its decision on Wednesday, and the expectation is that a 0.5 percentage point increase in the interest rate, causing the rate to rise to the range of 0.75 % to 1%.

Here, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank also announced on Wednesday the new basic interest rate (Selic) for the Brazilian economy, currently at 11.75%, and is expected to rise to 12.75 %.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the attractiveness of investing in safe US fixed income, which tends to increase the inflow of resources into the world’s largest economy and, consequently, increase the value of the dollar against other currencies.

On the day’s agenda, the Central Bank announced that the Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), known as “GDP preview”, grew 0.34% in February.