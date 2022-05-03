Dracena sees Santos harmed and demands CBF for improvement in refereeing: “I’m tired of it” | saints

Edu Dracena, football executive from Santos, complained a lot about the bid before the penalty that decided the classic in favor of São Paulo, this Monday, at Morumbi, for the Brasileirão. The official said that Peixe has been constantly harmed by the arbitrations and demanded that the CBF improve the level of judges in the country.

Still on Monday night, Santos issued an official note signed by President Andres Rueda, in which he said that “Brazilian football needs recycling” (see full below).

– (I want to) Make an appeal to the CBF. It’s not the first, it’s not the second, it’s not the third time that Santos has been harmed. We are tired of sending official letters to the CBF, to the Paulista Federation, to all entities. Every time Santos is harmed. Today, what Vuaden, the fourth referee and the flag did against Santos, he cannot do. With all due respect to the professional. First, it was foul. Second, the ball belongs to Santos. He took the São Paulo player. And third, when the linesman pointed our way and then came back, our players were leaving. He had to have the experience to stop the play. Don’t let go. And soon after, a penalty comes out that harms a work we are doing – said Dracena, who continued:

– So, (Wilson) Seneme, who is in charge of the CBF refereeing, that you recycle these referees who make this type of situation. I’m not saying they are bad referees, but they have to improve. Just like we have to improve. I’m here today indignant because I’m tired of sending a letter to the CBF.

Quite annoyed, the former defender asked to make the statement before coach Fabián Bustos’ press conference.

– I am here making an appeal to you from the CBF. Improve our refereeing, we also have to improve our football. All we have. I’m tired of doing this. People coming here and ruining a classic that was being disputed. A point can make a difference to both being champion and relegation or fighting for Libertadores. So, may you reflect and whistle properly. I don’t want to be benefited, but I also don’t want to be harmed. I’m already tired of it here – Dracena said.

Dracena also listed the last moves in which he considers Santos to have been harmed by referee decisions in the Brasileirão and Copa Sudamericana.

– If you take it here. Penalty for Santos against Fluminense. He didn’t even go to see VAR and everyone said it was a penalty. The penalty for Coritiba, in Vila, do Zanocelo. The guys managed to say that he hit his elbow. Hey, kidding. The penalty we had at Madson, in the Copa do Brasil. A cart that went without the ball inside the area. He didn’t even see that. The flag was on the side. Apart from other mistakes they had against us.

The manager said he believes that there is a tendency for penalties to be scored against Santos. Even with all the criticism, Dracena praised the work of referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden in the classic.

– I don’t think it was on purpose, but I see that he has a tendency to whistle a penalty against Santos. Because it’s not possible. For Santos, people see VAR, a lot of things we can’t see. Please, my God, it’s very difficult to whistle a good thing. Despite that today he did a good refereeing. He had a consistency. Many fouls that he didn’t give to Santos and São Paulo. Cards also the same. But he missed a capital move. A referee from the Vuaden experience, which I remember in 2012, a Libertadores Santos and Corinthians, he made a “C” (on the pitch), in a Libertadores final, and I was on the field. We have to reflect, we have to improve. I will no longer tolerate this kind of situation. This hinders the work of the coach, of the players who were all indignant inside the locker room. Come and a capital bid like this happens.

Check the official notice of saints:

“THE saints FC will no longer shut up. It’s not the first time we’ve been hurt this season. We continue to suffer from unacceptable errors in crucial parts of the game.

The refereeing of Brazilian football needs recycling and more responsibility in its actions. not only by saints, but by all clubs involved in this sport. We don’t want to be benefited in any way, but we won’t accept being harmed either.