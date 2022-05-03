Dream of Botafogo and Fluminense, Marcelo can renew with Real Madrid for another season, says newspaper

After winning another title with the club’s shirt, the Real Madrid studies to offer another contract renewal with the left-back Marcelo. The information was published by the newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” this Monday (02). The Brazilian’s current bond with the Merengue team ends at the end of the current season, that is, in the middle of this year.

Recently, Marcelo has isolated himself as the athlete with the most titles with the Real shirt in history. With 24 trophies lifted, he surpassed Paco Gento, another historic athlete with the merengue shirt. Despite not having been a starter at all times of the season, the conclusion of the board and the coaching staff is that he was a good option as a reserve throughout the year.

Of the 24 titles won by the Brazilian with the Real shirt, there were 6 Spanish Championships; 2 King’s Cups; 5 Spanish Supercups; 4 Champions League; 3 UEFA Super Cups and 4 Club World Cups.

Previously, Marcelo was seen as a strong candidate for the Madrid barge. Alongside Isco and Bale, he would be one of those who would not have their bond renewed, but now the situation could change. Also according to “Mundo Deportivo”, Marcelo would be willing to considerably reduce his salary to be able to renew with Real Madrid, as he intends to stay at the club and live in the Spanish capital.

Marcelo arrived at Real Madrid at the age of 18, in 2007, after being revealed by Fluminense. Tricolor has always shown interest in repatriating the athlete. THE Botafogothe left-back’s heart team, also feeds the dream of having the athlete in its squad.