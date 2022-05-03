Drew Barrymore apologizes for comment about Johnny Depp trial

Actress and presenter said on her show that “no one needed to know” the details of her marriage to Amber Heard

Drew Barrymore has apologized online after saying on his talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show,” that Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against Amber Heard is “insanity” and that “nobody needed to know” the details of their wedding.

“I know these are the real lives of two people and I know what it’s like to have your life exposed in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are really exposing information that no one needed to know. This is crazy,” she said in passing on her show.

Part of the public was uncomfortable with the statement – as the trial involves serious issues, such as the accusation of domestic violence against Depp. With the backlash, Barrymore took to Instagram to apologize.

“I found that I offended people by belittling Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that, I just want to deeply apologize and thank everyone who came forward; because this can be a learning moment for me about how to move on and behave,” she said in a video.

“I can be a more caring person and be a better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person,” the actress continued. “I really appreciate the depth of it and I will grow and change from there; and I also thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you,” she concluded.