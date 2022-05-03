ECD what is it and what is the deadline for submission

Much has been said about Digital Accounting Bookkeeping whose purpose was to replace paper bookkeeping for the transmission of the digital file, ECD is part of the SPED project.

The topic was on the rise as the deadline for submission is scheduled for the last day of this month of May, that is, the 31/05th, however, CFC, Fenacon and Ibracon request an extension of the ECD delivery deadline.

In today’s article you will learn more about Digital Accounting Bookkeeping and the request for an extension of the deadline.

What is ECD?

As mentioned, ECD is part of the SPED project and its objective is to digitize the sending of the file previously made on paper to digital of the following books:

Diary Book and its auxiliaries, if any;

II — General Ledger and its auxiliaries, if any;

III — Daily Balance Sheets, Balance Sheets and entry sheets proving the entries transcribed therein.

This bookkeeping is an alternative that refers to the Declaration of Economic and Tax Information of the Legal Entity (DIPJ), established through Normative Instruction RFB No. 1.420 of December 19, 2013.

Who is required to deliver the ECD?

The following are required to send the Digital Accounting Bookkeeping according to the Layout 8 Guidance Manual:

Real profit: legal entities subject to Income Tax taxation based on real profit are obliged to send the ECD;

Presumed profit: legal entities taxed based on presumed profit, which distribute, as profits, without incidence of Withholding Income Tax (IRRF), a portion of profits or dividends greater than the value of the tax calculation basis, less all the taxes and contributions to which it is subject;

Immune and exempt legal entities: who, in relation to the events that occurred in the calendar year, were required to present the Digital Tax Bookkeeping of Contributions, pursuant to Normative Instruction RFB No. 1,252, of March 1, 2012.

Societies in Participation Account (SCP), a type of business relationship formed by two or more people, one of which must be either a businessman or a business company.

As for the other modalities, the delivery of the ECD is optional and in these cases there is no fine for delay in sending the bookkeeping.

Deadline for submission of ECD 2022

The sending of this bookkeeping takes place annually according to art. 5 of the RFB Normative Instruction No. 1,420/2013, must occur until the last business day of May of the year following the calendar year to which the bookkeeping refers.

In this case, in 2022, the submission of the ECD must occur until May 31, however, The Federal Accounting Council (CFC), Fenacon and Ibracon sent a letter to the Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (RFB) , Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, to request the extension of the final date for delivery of the Digital Accounting Bookkeeping (ECD).

Changing the delivery date is requested because, according to the entities, the deadline for sending the ECD matches the sending of other ancillary obligations, directly impacting the demands of accounting professionals.

Another note from the entities refers to instabilities and difficulties in accessing the e-CAC Portal, making activities unfeasible, after all, the abundant amount of obligations to be sent on May 31st may end up harming the portal’s performance.

Extra Tip: Ever wonder learn 10 years of Accounting Practice in a few weeks?

Discover one of the most complete programs on the market that will teach you everything an accountant needs to know in their day-to-day accounting, such as: Tax Routines, Opening, Changing and Closing Companies, all about Income Tax, MEIs, Simples Nacional, Presumed Profitanyway, ALL you need to know to become a Qualified Accounting Professional.

If you need Accounting Practice, Click here and understand how to learn all this and become a true accounting professional.