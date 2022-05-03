News

‘Echo’: ‘Reservation Dogs’ actress joins cast of ‘Hawkeye’ spin-off series

according to deadline, Devery Jacobsknown for her work on the acclaimed production ‘Reservation Dogs’was cast as one of the protagonists of ‘Echo’series derived from ‘Archer hawk’.

The good news was celebrated by the actress herself on social media. Details about her role were not revealed.

Check out:

Recalling that, recently, the actress alaqua coxwho reprises her role as Maya Lopez/Echo, released a behind-the-scenes image celebrating the first day of filming for spin off.

The photo, shared on your storiesis accompanied by the following caption: “Devy decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of filming.”

Look:

Remembering that Dara Resnike and Ken Kristensen, in ‘Demolisher’ and ‘The Avenger‘, are responsible for the script. Sydney Freelandin ‘Reservation Dogs’joins as director.

In addition, the episodes will also feature the presence of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, who reprized the role recently in ‘Archer hawk’.

The recordings are taking place in Atlanta, where the main Marvel productions are filmed. Originally, the recordings would start in December of last year.

Written by Marion Dayre (‘Better Call Saul’), ‘echo‘ will explore the origins of the character played by alaqua cox and will be set after the events of ‘Archer hawk’.

For those unfamiliar, Echo is the codename of Maya Lopez, a hearing-impaired Native American who can accurately copy other people’s movements. Her skill makes her an excellent fighter and a tough opponent for any opponent.

Don’t forget to watch:

Source link

