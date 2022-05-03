Edu Dracena admits ‘strong words’, but denies threat to Vuaden

Santos football executive, Edu Dracena contested the summary of Leandro Pedro Vuadena after the 2-1 defeat to São Paulo yesterday (2), at Morumbi, for the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship.

The referee reported that Edu threatened him. The Peixe leader admitted to having used “strong words”, but contested part of the document. The case will be judged by the STJD and may lead to punishment. The CBF Arbitration Commission will not comment.

“I inform you that at the end of the match, when the referee team was already inside the access tunnel to the teams’ and referee’s dressing rooms, we were stopped and prevented from proceeding by Eduardo Luís Abonizio de Souza (Edu Dracena), leader of the team Santos, uttering the following words `’P…, always against us, I’m going to put your name to the crowd, to catch you on the street. words mentioned, I felt offended”, says the summary.

Dracena countered. “After the match, I met the referee and vented. I used strong words because I was very excited, but at no time did I threaten his physical integrity. What I expressed was the indignation that we football professionals are internally and externally charged with each game. We are ‘judged’ by our attitudes in each game, twice a week. Meanwhile, the referees accumulate capital errors and continue to whistle as if nothing had happened. What I expressed, in the heat of emotion, was the desire that the referee could feel the same pressure that we feel on the streets. I apologize for, in the face of my outburst, generating interpretations that encourage violence”, he said.

“I have a long career as a football professional that demonstrates my character. But I don’t remove a comma about the criticism of Brazilian arbitration. I hope that Wilson Seneme has the wisdom to lead the changes that Brazilian arbitration needs”, added the Santos leader.

Edu Dracena’s revolt occurred because of Leandro Pedro Vuaden’s alleged mistakes at San-São. At the origin of Tricolor’s second goal, the assistant scored for Peixe and the referee reversed the marking. The hosts hit fast and Rodrigo Fernández intercepted a cross with his arm in the area. Luciano converted the penalty and scored the winning goal. In the final minutes, Madson was grabbed by Pablo Maia in the area and Vuaden sent him on.

Santos intends to arrange a meeting with Wilson Seneme, the new chairman of the CBF arbitration commission, in the coming days. Peixe prepares a dossier of errors against the club to present to the former judge in Rio de Janeiro.

Santos has sent several letters to the CBF in recent days and understands that now is the time to talk in person. After defeat. Peixe also complains of a penalty in Bryan Angulo against Fluminense and the non-existent penalty of Vinicius Zanocelo against Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship. For the Copa do Brasil, the protest is about the unmarked penalty in Madson, at Couto Pereira, also against Coxa.