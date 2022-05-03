Eduardo and Mônica wins first place in Vivo Play

posted on 05/02/2022 14:54



(credit: f)

After 15 successful weeks on the big screen, Eduardo and Monica is among the most watched on the Now platform, and first on the Vivo Play subscribers’ preference list. The film has the partnership of director and producer Bianca de Felippes with director René Sampaio, who were successful in directing previously in Western Cabocloof 2013.

The adaptation of music by Renato Russo tells the story of Eduardo, played by Gabriel Leone, and Mônica, played by Alice Braga. The couple needs to overcome difficulties and differences to be able to live a love in Brasilia in the 80s. In addition, the city also becomes a character, both in the film and in the music.

This week, the feature will open the 24th edition of Rencontres du Cinéma Sud-americain, in Marseille (France), after going through several renowned international festivals, such as Edmonton (Canada) and Miami (USA), where it came to stay four weeks in theaters and was shown again at the request of the public via social networks. In Portugal, it ran for three weeks.

Watch the trailer for Eduardo and Monica