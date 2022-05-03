Eight clubs sign the creation of the ‘Libra’ league, but there are still disagreements; Athletico-PR criticizes: ‘May Flamengo and Corinthians play alone’

Eight Brazilian clubs signed this Tuesday, in a meeting held in São Paulo, the document that begins the creation of a league, in order to organize the dispute of the Brazilian championshipnamed Lb.

Representatives of the national elite, Bragantino, Corinthians, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Santos and Sao Paulo signed the agreement with the Codajas Sports Capital. the teams of Serie B, Cruise and black Bridge also joined the partnership.

According to the president of Santos, Andres Rueda, a new meeting was scheduled for next week, on the 12th, and will be attended by the 40 teams that make up the first and second divisions of the Brazilian Championship. The meeting will be at the headquarters of CBFin Rio de Janeiro.

“The league is created. Whoever was prepared to sign today, signed. There are clubs that depend on the approval of the council and these will sign on the 12th”, said the director.

“All 40 clubs are in favor of creating the league. Now it’s just a matter of fixing the edges and on the 12th, for sure, it will be a great party at CBF”, he added.

The president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira also confirmed the signature of the document and mentioned that some impasses are about “details”.

“I came convinced to sign this document. I wanted to be the first to sign, as it is the solution and the beginning of a reconstruction for Brazilian football. I’m very happy, there were eight clubs that signed, but I’m sure the 40 clubs will come”, declared Leila.

“They are details and, more than details, they are vanities. I didn’t see any of our teammates being against creating the league,” she added.

18 Serie A clubs were present at the meeting, with the Youth it’s the cuiabá the only exceptions. Among second division clubs, only Cruise, Guarani, Ponte Preta, Sport and Vasco were present.

Despite the declaration by the representatives of Peixe and Verdão, the president Mario Celso Petragliafrom Athletico-PR, exposed some divergences between the block composed of the four great paulistas and Flamengo, and the group of “emerging” clubs, entitled Strong Football. According to him, the main issue to be debated is the division of quotas in relation to the TV contract.

“I don’t think the league is created. The intention was a conversation between the clubs to adjust. They came with ready-made statutes, which they signed, and whoever wanted to sign felt free to do so. I didn’t even study the statute,” Petraglia said.

“For them it is created, but there is no six-club league. We asked clubs not to sign anything today. We asked that it be discussed and signed at the CBF next week. Athletico-PR will listen to your advice and if it is in line with our principles, we will sign. What we want to discuss is that it be better, fairer. And not that Flamengo has 70 times the value of Athletico-PR on pay-per-view. In the same competition. Let them play alone, Flamengo against Corinthians. They need the other 18 and want to keep it all.”