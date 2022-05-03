Eight clubs sign the statute of a new Brazilian football league; announcement may happen on May 12

In a meeting that took place this Tuesday morning, in a hotel in the Jardins district, in São Paulo, eight clubs (six from Serie A and one from B) signed the statute for the creation of an independent football league in order to organize the Brazilian championship. The association’s name is Libra and the document is an institutionalization of a legal entity. The project is led by the company Codajas and the bank BTG.

The signatory clubs were: Corinthians, palm trees, saints, Sao Paulo, Cruise, Flamengo, Ponte Preta and Red Bull Bragantino. At the end of the meeting, the president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, said she was confident that on May 12, a Thursday, the 40 clubs will sign (adding Series A and B).

– The constitution of the league was carried out today. There is no way to look back, only forward. Some clubs didn’t feel comfortable signing today (Tuesday), but I believe that by Thursday everything will be resolved.

The president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, gave details of the document and said that the participants of the meeting spoke the name of all clubs in Series A and B.

– Today we instrumentalize the legal entity of the League. Did not exist. Now it has. Before, potential investors would come and talk to me, who only represented São Paulo, Leila, from Palmeiras, with Landim, from Flamengo. With today’s subscriptions we were able to sit down with those interested and speak on behalf of everyone.

>Who takes the title? Simulate all games of Brasileirão-2022

A new meeting should take place, this time at CBF, on the 12th, Thursday, to try to achieve the creation of the league.

– There was consensus among the 40 clubs (series A and B). Most have not signed now for bureaucratic reasons, such as the need to get approval from their boards beforehand and things like that – declared Andrés Rueda, president of Santos.

DIVERGENT VOICE

Among the leaders who spoke on the way out of the hotel, there was a discordant voice. Mário Celso Petraglia, president of Athletico-PR, criticized the block of five São Paulo clubs from Série A and Flamengo.

– I’ve seen several and several of these meetings. Encounters that go nowhere. And it won’t work as long as the clubs with the biggest fans only see advantages for themselves. I’ve seen club creation minutes being torn up on the notary’s door. I saw the Primeira Liga, which was boycotted. And wait. If Athletico is going to sign, probably so. But it will not be imposed by others. With what others want. They need us. Or if they play Flamengo and Corinthians the whole year – declared the leader, who will submit the terms of the league to the Hurricane Deliberative Council.

The directions of this new League of Clubs have been the subject of discussion between clubs and business groups in recent months. Spanish League, Premier League and BTG Pactual have made offers for Brazilian clubs to run the new association. Last March, the director who runs La Liga, in Spain, was in São Paulo and presented a project. It is possible that in the coming weeks there will be new conversations, depending on the outcome of this Tuesday’s meeting.