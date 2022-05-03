Electoral Attorney gives Guedes a deadline to explain

Brazil’s Electoral Attorney General has given the Ministry of Economy until next week to comment on the government’s IPI (Imposto sobre Produtos Industrializados) reduction in the election year due to concerns about its impact on the October election.

In a letter dated April 28 sent to Minister Paulo Guedes seen by Reuters, Deputy Electoral Attorney General Paulo Gustavo Branco gave the minister 10 days to explain himself after Deputy Marcelo Ramos questioned the measure, claiming that it violated a legal ban on grant tax benefits in an election year.

Just a day after receiving the letter, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) signed another decree to reduce the tax by 35% from May 1, a deeper cut than the 25% reduction in effect until then.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the combined decrees, which do not need to be approved by Congress, will lead to a reduction of R$23.4 billion in government revenues this year.

“Given the billionaire figure of the tax benefit granted, it is extremely necessary and urgent for the Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the compatibility of the measure dealt with here with the electoral legislation in force, especially with regard to the risk of impact in the isonomy between future candidates who will run in the presidential election that will take place later this year”, argued Ramos.

The Economy Ministry says the tax cuts, first announced in February, aim to help industries recover from the pandemic slowdown and fight inflation by allowing companies to cut prices.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said the government is turning unexpected revenue increases — driven mainly by higher commodity prices — into lower tax rates, in measures taken at a time when President Jair Bolsonaro is slashing his lead. significance that polls still give to former president Lula in the October elections.

The Economy Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Daniella Marques, the ministry’s Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness, said last week that the government was not ruling out the risk of legal issues, but was “sure of the legal prerogative it has to promote tax reductions for the entire Brazilian industrial sector.”