Electrifying movie with Chris Hemsworth arrived out of nowhere on Netflix and you need to know

MIB: Men in Black International is an action fantasy film released in 2019 and continuation of the famous MIB franchise.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, it features Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, Liam Neeson and Emma Thompson in the cast.

As a child, Molly (Tessa Thompson) witnessed the approach of two MIB agents to their parents, erasing their memory of the sudden appearance of an extraterrestrial being.

As it was hidden, the girl was not hit by the action. Obsessed with the mysteries of the universe, she grew up with the dream of joining the MIB. After a lot of research, she manages to find the agency’s headquarters and there she applies for a vacancy, being accepted by O (Emma Thompson).

Still on trial, and now renamed Agent M, she is sent to London to investigate something strange that has been going on at the local agency.

That’s when you meet agent H (Chris Hemsworth), of great renown for his achievements in the past, but a certain arrogance and carelessness in the execution of the work.

MIB: Men in Black International is available at Netflix.

See the trailer: