Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura became friends after the Apple TV+ series – 05/02/2022

Actress Elisabeth Moss and actor Wagner Moura spoke this Sunday, the 1st, about the work they did together in the series Iluminadas, on Apple TV+. In an interview with TV Globo’s Fantástico, the artist said that the Brazilian became her “best friend”. “It’s rare to meet someone who will be your friend forever in this type of project. And that’s what I felt with Wagner. Do you know connection? That’s what happened right at the beginning”, commented Elisabeth. “I hope you feel the same way so you don’t get embarrassed,” he joked.

Moura said that he intends to take the actress to Salvador, her homeland: “we are going to have a lot of fun”. “That’s right, I’ve been wanting to travel to Salvador for years,” added the American actress.

The Brazilian said that he gave a ribbon of Senhor do Bonfim to his friend, who showed the traditional Bahia ornament tied to his shin: “she won’t leave here for a long time”.

Illuminadas is an eight-episode suspense miniseries starring Elisabeth Moss as Kirby Mazrachi and Wagner Moura as Dan Velazquez. The duo seeks to unravel who is responsible for a series of murders. In Brazil, the production is also available on Globoplay.