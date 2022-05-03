Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura search for a serial killer in ‘Iluminadas’

One of the dilemmas of those who are going to adapt a book for film or television is how much to stay true to the pages. In the case of the police, thrillers and mysteries, then, it is even more complicated, with its surprises and twists.

illuminatedby Lauren Beukes, released in Brazil by Intrinseca, is not exactly a “who killed”, but even so, Silka Luisacreator of the series, decided to take a slightly different approach in illuminatedthe series, which premiered its first three episodes on Apple TV+, with new chapters arriving every Friday.

“I was a big fan of the book. I thought it was unique, special, with a mixture of genres”, said Luisa in an interview with Estadão. “But the character I really connected with was Kirby. She was a survivor like I’d never seen her before, authentic, vulnerable, but willing to face what had happened.” Kirby, played by Elisabeth Moss, is a woman who works in the newspaper archive. Chicago Sun Times. Years after nearly being murdered, she still suffers from the effects, having apparent memory lapses and living in an ever-changing reality. When a woman turns up dead, Kirby, who never gave up looking for the man who attacked her, even when the police and the press didn’t care, realizes a relationship between the two cases and will help reporter Dan Velazquez (Brazilian Wagner Moura) to investigate the case.

Having been fascinated by the character, Silka Luisa decided to focus the narrative on her point of view. In the book, the story was half Kirby, half Harper (Jamie Bell). Right away, the relationship between the two was established and the fantastic abilities he has. The series, however, focuses on her, slowly revealing the mystery of the crimes and of Harper. “Because we’re with Kirby, our experience is different,” said Luisa. “For those who read the book, there’s this new element, which is the changing reality. Is what’s happening to her real or not? Why is it happening? So we’ve added a new element.”

For Michelle MacLaren, one of the directors of the project along with Elisabeth Moss and Daina Reid, the series doesn’t talk about who killed, but how he did it and what the result. “Kirby’s apparent temporal confusion is a metaphor for trauma,” she explained to Estadão. “Visually, we’ve created a world that feels out of whack. Kirby doesn’t know what’s going to happen in the next second. But she chooses not to be a victim, but a survivor.”

At many times, Kirby appears to be an unreliable witness. A lot of people don’t believe her, which is often the case with abused women. “I found it interesting that Kirby is the subject and author of her own story. That’s her story, but she’s also trying to unravel it,” said Luisa.

Wagner Moura saw many attractions in illuminated: the script was good, it would work with Elisabeth Moss and it was a project written, directed and produced by women. In addition, he would play a journalist for the first time – the actor has a degree in journalism and came to work in the field. “I love journalist film and I have a lot of admiration for the profession. Nowadays, journalism is at stake in the world, with Trump, Bolsonaro discrediting the profession. Journalists are in danger, fake news spreads. So I’m happy to play a good journalist, despite being a very troublesome guy.”

The actor also thought it was important for the series to deal with femicide. “How many times do we see in the pages of the newspaper a man who feels small in front of a brilliant woman and uses the only thing he has, physical strength”, observed the actor, pointing out that the number of women murdered in Mexico is crazy, in Latin America. “I grew up in a totally sexist, sexist environment, in which cases of violence against women were acceptable. And I think people now know that it’s wrong, and the more we talk, the better.” The approach of the three directors was not to sanitize violence, but that it never be gratuitous. “We showed a part, but the main story is the after, it’s the trauma,” admitted MacLaren.

Interestingly, women are a big part of the audience for crime stories, whether it’s “true crime” or a series that mixes suspense and science fiction like this, even though most of the victims are women. “I’ve always been inclined to like dark narratives,” revealed Luisa. “With the wave of podcasts, which has led to more dialogue on the subject, I’ve realized that many other women have this same interest.” For her, the fascination exists because of the danger the world poses to those who are female.

As MacLaren said, “every woman knows what it’s like to be afraid to go to an underground car park or to have the feeling of being chased or watched.“. Silka Luisa believes that these stories offer a certain control. “In many, the ending is happy. There is a reworking of the narrative. So it’s almost comforting, because it’s the opposite of what normally happens in reality.”