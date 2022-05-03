Elon Musk wants to take SpaceX to Amazonas, says governor – Business – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

The confirmation came through a letter sent to the State Secretariat for Economic Development, Science, Technology and Innovation (Sedecti), in which, according to the State government, Starlink informed that it intends to start providing broadband services

Billionaire Elon Musk has expressed interest in starting operations at Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in Amazonas. The confirmation came through a letter sent to the State Secretariat for Economic Development, Science, Technology and Innovation (Sedecti), in which, according to the State government, Starlink informed that it intends to start providing broadband services to customers in Brazil.

Governor Wilson Lima (União Brasil) used Twitter – a social network that was even recently purchased by Musk – to thank the businessman for his interest.

“In addition to not giving up the jobs generated in the ZFM [Zona Franca de Manaus], we continue to work to attract new investments. Elon Musk showed interest in bringing investments here and we will work to consolidate this business. Come and discover the Amazon. The Amazon is calling you,” wrote the governor.

Last month, Lima had already invited mega-entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, from Amazon, to invest in the Amazon. Bezos is the second richest man in the world, behind Musk.

According to Sedecti’s secretary, Angelus Figueira, the state is working to meet Starlink’s requirements. “Just yesterday we had a videoconference with representatives of the company, in New York, and we are in talks,” said Figueira.

The managers project that the return on the collection of Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) at the beginning of the operation could reach R$ 97 million.

