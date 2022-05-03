Business

Elon Musk wants to take SpaceX to Amazonas, says governor – Business – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read

  • The confirmation came through a letter sent to the State Secretariat for Economic Development, Science, Technology and Innovation (Sedecti), in which, according to the State government, Starlink informed that it intends to start providing broadband services

Billionaire Elon Musk has expressed interest in starting operations at Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite division, in Amazonas. The confirmation came through a letter sent to the State Secretariat for Economic Development, Science, Technology and Innovation (Sedecti), in which, according to the State government, Starlink informed that it intends to start providing broadband services to customers in Brazil.

Read too

Governor Wilson Lima (União Brasil) used Twitter – a social network that was even recently purchased by Musk – to thank the businessman for his interest.

“In addition to not giving up the jobs generated in the ZFM [Zona Franca de Manaus], we continue to work to attract new investments. Elon Musk showed interest in bringing investments here and we will work to consolidate this business. Come and discover the Amazon. The Amazon is calling you,” wrote the governor.

Last month, Lima had already invited mega-entrepreneur Jeff Bezos, from Amazon, to invest in the Amazon. Bezos is the second richest man in the world, behind Musk.

According to Sedecti’s secretary, Angelus Figueira, the state is working to meet Starlink’s requirements. “Just yesterday we had a videoconference with representatives of the company, in New York, and we are in talks,” said Figueira.

The managers project that the return on the collection of Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) at the beginning of the operation could reach R$ 97 million.

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 hours ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Construction industry has best February in ten years

March 21, 2022

Boa Safra (SOJA3) expands operation and launches Fiagro with Suno

3 days ago

Even with servers strike, Central Bank says it has plans to keep Pix and Selic

April 1, 2022

Lira, on high gasoline: ‘Low barrel and Petrobras doesn’t reduce price?’ – 03/17/2022

March 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button