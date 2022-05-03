Embraer (EMBR3) completes sale of factories in Portugal for US$ 172 million; balance sheets and more highlights

The corporate news on Tuesday (03) highlights Embraer (EMBR3) which concluded the transaction related to the sale of Embraer Portugal for the amount of US$ 172 million.

Meanwhile, Orizon (ORVR3) will invest R$ 240 million in UTE Paulínia.

The balance sheet crop continues in full swing with 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), Cielo (CIEL3), Isa CTEEP (TRPL4), JSL (JSLG3), Marfrig (MRFG3), Raia Drogasil (RADL3), Tegma (TGMA3), TIM (TIMS3) ), Vulcabras (VULC3) and XP (XPBR31), all after market close.

Check out the highlights:

Embraer concluded the transaction relating to the sale, by its subsidiary Embraer Portugal, of the entire stake in the companies Embraer Portugal Estruturas Metálicas and Embraer Portugal Estruturas empósitos to Aernnova Aerospace Corporation, announced on January 12, 2022, was concluded today, after the compliance with the conditions agreed between the parties. The $172 million deal was announced in January.

Orizon (ORVR3) announced that Aneel authorized, last week, the transfer of ownership of the contract with Mercurio Partners to the Paulínia Verde thermoelectric plant, which is a joint venture between the company, Mercurio Holding and Gera Energia Brasil, in which each shareholder holds 33.33% of the company.

The Company’s investment to generate biomethane is around R$60 million, while UTE Paulínia will have an additional investment estimated at R$180 million.

Minerva (BEEF3) announced that its first certified Carbon Neutral product, produced in Uruguay, had its first shipment to international customers this Monday (2).

With the inclusion of the CO² neutral seal, granted by an independent organization with certification systems in more than 100 countries, Minerva is able to ensure that, in all stages of development of the certified product, it carried out the measurement of emissions corresponding to scopes 1 and 3 , promoting compensation from the use of carbon credits.

Petrobras raised the price of aviation kerosene (QAV) in several hubs as of Sunday, according to information on its website, at an average high that was close to 7%, according to Abear, an association that brings together airlines.

According to Abear, data from Petrobras point to a year-to-date increase of around 49%, with the company passing on costs from the rise in international oil prices.

The new prices took effect this week after rising about 18% in April. Last year alone, the value of the QAV accumulated an increase of 92%, according to the association.

Klabin recorded a net income of R$ 875 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), up 108% on an annual basis, the company said on Tuesday (3).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 35% in 1Q22, totaling R$1.726 billion.

Net revenue totaled BRL 4.422 billion between January and March this year, up 28% compared to the same period in 2021, with consistent growth in all business lines.

Locates (RENT3)

Localiza (RENT3) recorded net income of R$517.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a growth of 7.3% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

According to the car rental company, the result reflects the R$ 333.1 million increase in Ebitda for the period, offset by the increase in depreciation and financial expenses.

Copasa (CSMG3) reported net income of R$ 167.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), which represents a growth of 23.8% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) dropped 14.4% in 1Q22, totaling R$445.3 million.

Marcopolo (POMO4)

Marcopolo (POMO4) recorded net income of R$98 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), reversing a loss of R$14.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Marcopolo’s total production reached 3,084 units in the first three months of this year, 2.3% higher than in 1Q21.

The company reported net income of R$3.938 million in 1Q22, 37.8% lower than the R$6.334 million recorded in 1Q21.

Ebitda dropped 45.5%, reaching R$ 7.806 million in the analyzed quarter, against R$ 14.331 million a year ago. The Ebitda margin decreased 12.5 percentage points to 12.0%.

Pay Less (PGMN3)

Pague Menos (PGMN3) recorded adjusted net income of R$ 24.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), 44.8% lower than the first quarter of 2021, as a result of the reduction in the Ebitda margin caused mainly by the new cycle of expansion, and increase in financial expenses in the period.

Quer-Quero Stores (LJQQ3)

Lojas Quero-Quero recorded a net loss of R$11.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), reversing net income of R$11.6 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 45.4% in 1Q22, totaling R$22 million.

Intelbras (INTB3)

Intelbras reported net income of R$98.566 million in 1Q22, up 9.9% over 1Q21.

Ebitda increased 2.6%, reaching R$ 102.341 million in 1Q22, compared to R$ 104.974 million a year ago. The Ebitda margin decreased by 2.6 percentage points to reach 12.1%.

Priner Industrial Services (PRNR3)

Priner Serviços Industriais approved the payment of dividends in the gross amount of BRL 1.5 million, corresponding to BRL 0.039503312 per common share, which will be paid to shareholders on May 13, 2022.

Shareholders registered in the company’s records on April 29, 2022 were entitled to the dividends.

Armac’s board approved dividends in the amount of R$24.6 million, at R$0.0712084879 per share.

Dividends will be paid on May 19, 2022, based on the May 5, 2022 shareholding position.

Unanimously and without restrictions, the shareholders of Raízen Energia (RAIZ4) approved, in the EGM, the Protocol and Justification of Merger of Raízen Centroeste. As a result, according to the notice to the market, Raízen Energia succeeds Raízen Centroeste in all its rights and obligations and assumes all equity variations, eventually occurring from the base date of the asset survey for the purposes of the merger.

(with Reuters)

