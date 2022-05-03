Events – Cyrano – City Council of Gaia

Sessions at 3:30 pm and 9:30 pm Original Title: Cyrano Directed by: Joe Wright Starring: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. Canada, USA, Italy, UK musical, drama 2021 123 min. M/12 years In Cyrano, award-winning director Joe Wright immerses viewers in a harmony of emotion, music, romance and beauty, reinventing this timeless story about a moving love triangle. A man ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles both with his fierce wordplay in verbal disputes and his formidable swordplay in duels. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of a faithful friend-the resplendent Roxanne (Haley Bennett)-Cyrano doesn’t tell her his feelings and Roxanne falls in love with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) at first sight. . Passions and intrigues in an engaging musical drama. €2.50 (day session) | €3.50 (night session)

50% discount – ViverGaia Municipal Card

Free for holders of the Cultural Passport, over 65 and retired people.

Tickets on sale at Ticketline (online and at points of sale) and at the Municipal Auditoriums (AMG and CTEB).

Program subject to possible changes for unforeseen reasons.

More information via Tlf. 223 771 820 or email auditoriomunicipal@cm-gaia.pt.