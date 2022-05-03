Everywhere: new game from the producer of GTA promises to be the #1 Player in real life

Leslie Benzies wants to deliver a project even more ambitious than Rockstar games

Well known by Rockstar Games fans, producer Leslie Benzies left the developer in 2016 and, since then, has focused efforts on building the independent studio. Build a Rocket Boy, who works on the game Everywhere. After a few years without news about the project, a publication made by investors helps to give a better idea of ​​what the developer is preparing.

According to Galaxy Interactive, the game will have the ambition to become the real-life “Number 1 Player”. For this, the developer intends to offer a Triple A quality open world game with multiplayer elementsan epic narrative divided into multiple chapters and space for sharing player-generated content.

Everywhere also has the great ambition of offering a “virtual sandbox” with strong social aspects, integration with streaming platforms and the possibility for each person to create their own world. Despite the great promises, however, so far the game remains without official images or even an announcement trailer.

Build a Rocket Boy has several major investors

While Build a Rocket Boy is still keeping their first project a secret, Benzies’ involvement with the studio has secured him some major investors.. Besides the Galaxy Interactivethe developer has the support of names such as NetEasea Makers Fund and the alibaba.

During his time at Rockstar, Benzies was president of Rockstar North and emerged as one of the main creative minds behind series like Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.. The professional was known for his ability to “close projects” considered problematic, and many attribute to his leadership the fact that the developer managed to finish and launch the first Red Dead Redemption (although it still brought some technical problems).

The split between Benzies and Rockstar didn’t happen on amicable termsresulting in a process that ended in 2019 with terms placed under secrecy. In your new studio, the professional will act as the designer and director of Everywherewhich started its conceptual stages of development in 2016 and, in 2020, changed its creation platform to Unreal Engine.

