Ex-cop accused of killing 12-year-old boy in the back during US chase

Thomas Siderio

Credit, GoFundMe

photo caption,

A photo of Thomas Siderio posted on a fundraiser page created for his family

A former Philadelphia police officer has been charged with murder for fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy in the back during a chaotic chase in early March.

Authorities say Edsaul Mendoza, 26, was involved in a “tactically senseless” manhunt for Thomas “TJ” Siderio and shot him despite knowing he was unarmed.

Mendoza was arrested on Sunday (1/5).

According to a presentation of facts released by the Philadelphia district attorney, Mendoza was part of a group of four plainclothes officers who spotted Thomas and a 17-year-old friend — identified in court documents as “NK” — on March 1. Agents believed that NK was “tangibly connected” to a stolen firearm investigation.

