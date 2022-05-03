Fast & Furious 10 Could Be One of the Most Expensive Movies Ever

the development of fast and furious 10 it’s giving you something to talk about. after leaving Justin Lin of the direction and the hiring of new stars for the cast, as Brie Larson and Jason Momoathe new chapter of the auto franchise could be one of the most expensive films ever made.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (via Screen Rant), the project’s budget increased to $300 million, most of it due to the actors’ salaries. Universal would have spent more than $100 million of the budget on the cast alone, who receive salaries “in the nine to ten figures”, according to the foreign portal. Of all, Vin Diesel is the highest paid, precisely for acting as an actor and producer on the project.

It is worth remembering that it was recently reported that the search for a new director after Lin left cost almost US$ 1 million a day for the production of Fast and furious. However, last Monday (2), the franchise announced Louis Letterrier, from The Incredible Hulk (2008), Master trick, Rage of the Titans and other films, such as the newest director of the tenth film.

It is important to highlight that F9 It had a budget of $200 million, and although it had a somewhat “disappointing” box office, of $726 million globally, it was the best opening for a film during the entire pandemic. The 9th chapter arrived after fast and furious 8which grossed $1.2 billion worldwide at the box office.



With a huge budget, Fast X joins a ranking of very expensive films. At the top of the list is Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (US$379 million), followed by Avengers: Age of Ultron (US$365 million), Avengers: Endgame (US$356 million) and Avengers: Infinity War (US$325 million). Next to the new film, they are tied Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (US$ 300 million) and Justice League from 2017 (US$300 million).

fast and furious 10 will feature special additions to the franchise, such as the actress Brie Larson and Jason Momoa. Both join a cast that also includes Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Cardi B and Daniela Melchior. Charlize Theron also had its return confirmed.

Universal confirmed that fast and furious 10 will open on May 19, 2023.

