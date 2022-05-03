Fast & Furious 10 could be one of the MOST EXPENSIVE movies in history

Jeez! the development of fast and furious 10 it’s giving you something to talk about. after leaving Justin Lin of the direction and the hiring of new stars for the cast, as Brie Larson and Jason Momoathe new chapter of the auto franchise could be one of the most expensive films ever made.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project’s budget increased to $300 million, mostly due to the actors’ salaries. Universal would have spent more than $100 million of its budget on the cast alone, who earn “nine-to-ten-figure” salaries, according to the portal. Of all, Vin Diesel is the highest paid, precisely for acting as an actor and producer on the project.

About the movie

the filmmaker Louis Letterrier, from The Incredible Hulk (2008), Master trick, Rage of the Titans and other films, took over the direction of fast and furious 10. Letterrier replaces Justin Lin, who left the command of the feature last week. The information is from Variety.

Several familiar faces will return to fast and furious 10starting with the Charlize Theronwho debuted in the franchise in its eighth film, as the villainous Cipher.

According to the website The Wrap, Universal still confirmed the turns of Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel and Jordana Brewster.

The film will feature special additions to the franchise, such as the actress Brie Larson. The direction stayed Justin Linwho also signed fast and furious 9.

According to Variety, fast and furious 10 will be released in cinemas in May 19, 2023.

Previously, the starting date was scheduled for April 7, 2023. According to the publication, the company’s strategy Universal Pictures is to take advantage of the gap that will be left by the title starring Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) to try to get a new animation from the studio.

The latest film in the franchise, fast and furious 9opened in theaters last year and grossed over $726 million worldwide.

