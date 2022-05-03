Fast & Furious 10 Finds New Director After Justin Lin’s Departure

One week after leaving Justin Lin in the direction of fast and furious 10a Universal Pictures was agile and has already found a director for the new adventure of Dom Toretto. According to VarietyThe Louis Letterrier (The Incredible Hulk, Explosive Charge) was slated to direct the film.

Justin Lin directed five films in the franchise. The first of them was challenge in Tokyo, 2006. Creative differences are considered the reason behind his departure. However, Lin will remain involved in the project as a producer.

fast and furious 10 will have the return of Vin DieselTyrese GibsonMichelle RodriguezJordana BrewsterLudacrisNathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang.

The tenth part will feature the additions of newcomers to the franchise Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), with Momoa expected to play the antagonist.

Based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the latter part took the family around the world from London to Tokyo, from Central America to Edinburgh, and from a secret bunker in Azerbaijan to the bustling streets of Tbilisi. Along the way, old friends will be resurrected, old enemies will return, history will be rewritten and the true meaning of family will be tested like never before.

fast and furious 10the penultimate chapter of the franchise, will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. Chapters 10 and 11 will be the conclusion of the Dom Toretto saga. Chris Morgan is coming back to write the script.

The franchise began in 2001 with the release of Fast and furiouswhich was followed by several sequels, spin-offs, video games and merchandise. Currently, the film franchise has a combined worldwide gross of over $6 billion.