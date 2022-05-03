Fbio on leaving Cruzeiro: ‘The way they acted towards me was not correct’

photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Fbio spoke for the first time about the departure of Cruzeiro Now at Fluminense, goalkeeper Fbio commented, for the first time in the press, about Cruzeiro’s troubled departure. Celestial idol, he detailed the process of almost renewal with the club, said he had made sacrifices to remain and criticized the current board of Cruzeiro. Goalkeeper Fbio opened his heart and gave details of his departure from Cruzeiro, just before completing a thousand games for Cabuloso #ArenaSBT pic.twitter.com/ZCsJkF1gEp — SBT Sports (@sbt_sports) May 3, 2022

In an interview with the Arena SBT program, from SBT/Alterosa, this Monday (2), the 41-year-old goalkeeper said that only details were missing to seal his stay at Cruzeiro. The club even announced the renewal with the player.

“I had already renewed with Cruzeiro, with the current president, before traveling on vacation. There were no details on how the contract was going to be made, but there’s even a photo of me with the president, with the 1,000-game shirt, I could achieve this mark this year 2022”, said Fbio, lamenting what he called Cruzeiro’s ‘lack of words’. “Going on vacation, normal, as if everything was resolved, because what counts for me is the word. It has always been like this, since when I entered football, my word is worth more than any signature. Unfortunately, they did not have that same behavior, in this gesture”, he added.

Fbio guaranteed to have done everything to stay at the club and criticized the new heavenly gesture. “I gave up everything I could. I lowered the salary, even lowered it to below the ceiling, because I already knew how much the others who were hired would earn. I did everything, just the way they acted with me was not correct. They say a lot of things, behavior It’s hard… If I were hard, I wouldn’t have stayed 18.”

Despite this, Fox’s idol thanked him for his time at the club. Owner of Cruzeiro since 2005, in addition to a brief spell in 2000, Fbio won 12 titles: two Brazilian Championships, three Brazilian Cups and seven Minas Gerais Championships. Individually, he took the awards for the best goalkeeper in the Brazilian national team in 2010 and 2013. There were 976 games with the celestial shirt.

Remarkable moments of Fbio on Cruzeiro Fbio (behind Sorn) was the 2000 Copa do Brasil champion. At the time, he was Andr’s reserve. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress On his return to the club, in 2005, Fbio was presented alongside defensive midfielder Marab and left-back Athirson – photo: Archive EM/DA Press In 2005, the fans got on Fbio’s foot, accusing him of failing in two free kicks in the elimination of Cruzeiro for Paulista de Jundia, in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. – photo: File EM/DA Press In his second spell at Cruzeiro, Fbio won his first title in 2006, the State, over Ipatinga. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress In 2007, Fbio had a difficult time at Cruzeiro, in the 4-0 rout for Atltico, in the Mineiro final. In the fourth goal, he had his back turned at the moment of Vanderlei’s submission – photo: Arquivo EM/DA Press In 2008, Fbio lifted the trophy of the Campeonato Mineiro, after a 5-0 thrashing of Atltico in the final. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress In 2008, Fbio made a beautiful save from a penalty kicked by Nilmar, and helped Cruzeiro in the fight for the national title. The celestial club finished the competition in 3rd place. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress The Minas Gerais title in 2009 was won with a new 5-0 rout over rivals Atltico. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress In the first game of the 2009 Libertadores final, Fbio had one of his best performances with the Cruzeiro shirt. He was largely responsible for the 0-0 score in Argentina. In the return match, however, the celestial club ended up defeated by 2 to 1 to Estudiantes, in Mineiro. In 2009, Fbio saved a penalty taken by Ronaldo Fenmeno, in Mineiro. – photo: Archive/EM/D.APress In 2011, Fbio lifted the Minas Gerais champion trophy over rival Atltico. – photo: File EM/DA Press Fbio won the Bola de Prata award from Placar Magazine in 2010 and 2013, as the best Brazilian goalkeeper – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Fbio won the ‘Craque do Brasileiro’ award, from CBF, in 2010 and 2013, as the best goalkeeper in the Brazilian – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Fbio won his fourth Minas Gerais title in 2011, after a 2-0 victory over Atltico, at Arena do Jacar – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In 2012, Ronaldinho Gacho joined the list of players who had penalty kicks defended by Fbio – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In 2013, Fbio took a penalty and rebound from Fred, at Maracan, for the Brazilian – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In the game in which Cruzeiro celebrated the Brazilian title in 2013, Fbio closed the goal, against Grmio, in Mineiro – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Capito Fbio lifted the 2013 Brazilian champion trophy – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In 2014, Fbio won his fifth Minas Gerais title after a 0-0 draw with Atltico in Mineiro – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress At the 2014 Brazilian Championship, Fbio was important in the 2-1 victory over Grmio, in Porto Alegre, which left Cruzeiro one step away from the title – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Capito Fbio lifted the Brazilian champion trophy again in 2014 – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress In 2015, Fbio was the hero of the classification of Cruzeiro in the round of 16 of the Libertadores, over So Paulo, when he defended two penalties. At the time, he took a charge from Lus Fabiano for the third time in his career – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Fbio defended Luan’s charge in the penalty shootout against Grmio, in the 2017 Copa do Brasil semifinal, and led Cruzeiro to the decision – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press In 2017, Fbio defended Diego’s penalty in the penalty shootout against Flamengo and gave Cruzeiro the fifth title of the Copa do Brasil – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press Fbio was decisive in the penalties against Santos, in the 2018 Copa do Brasil. He made three saves and put Cruzeiro in the semifinals of the tournament – photo: Archive EM/DA Press In a carretada by BH, Fbio celebrates the title of the 2018 Copa do Brasil, won against Corinthians, with Cruzeiro’s teammates – photo: Douglas Magno/AFP Fbio is the biggest winner of the Tel Santana Trophy, with 19 awards won – photo: Arquivo/EM/D.APress Fbio ended his spell at Cruzeiro with 976 games played, being the player who most wore the celestial shirt in history – photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF/Estado Contedo In the 976 games for Cruzeiro, Fbio defended 34 penalties and celebrated 12 titles – two Brazilian Championships (2013 and 2014), three Brazilian Cups (2000, 2017 and 2018) and seven Minas Gerais Championships (2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2014). , 2018 and 2019). – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Fbio did not reach the dream mark of 1000 games for Cruzeiro. He signed a contract for 2022, but ended up being released by the SAF do Cruzeiro before the start of the season – photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

“I just have to thank you for this affection and recognition for my work, the dedication I’ve had over these 18 years. I had the opportunity to leave Cruzeiro, but at no time did it cross my mind, because I would feel ungrateful. way, than being ungrateful to the club. Of course, it has several ways, with transparency and dignity, the right way to act, and now it’s a new page”, said the goalkeeper.

In a note, Cruzeiro stated that many unpopular decisions needed to be adopted at the time of financial, organizational, administrative and sports restructuring.

The new management understood that the best way was to offer a three-month contract. However, the parties did not reach an agreement, as the goalkeeper wanted a bond by December 2022, so that he could help the team fight for the elite access to the Brazilian.