Fbio on leaving Cruzeiro: ‘The way they acted towards me was not correct’
Now at Fluminense, goalkeeper Fbio commented, for the first time in the press, about Cruzeiro’s troubled departure. Celestial idol, he detailed the process of almost renewal with the club, said he had made sacrifices to remain and criticized the current board of Cruzeiro.
In an interview with the Arena SBT program, from SBT/Alterosa, this Monday (2), the 41-year-old goalkeeper said that only details were missing to seal his stay at Cruzeiro. The club even announced the renewal with the player.
“Going on vacation, normal, as if everything was resolved, because what counts for me is the word. It has always been like this, since when I entered football, my word is worth more than any signature. Unfortunately, they did not have that same behavior, in this gesture”, he added.
Fbio guaranteed to have done everything to stay at the club and criticized the new heavenly gesture. “I gave up everything I could. I lowered the salary, even lowered it to below the ceiling, because I already knew how much the others who were hired would earn. I did everything, just the way they acted with me was not correct. They say a lot of things, behavior It’s hard… If I were hard, I wouldn’t have stayed 18.”
Despite this, Fox’s idol thanked him for his time at the club. Owner of Cruzeiro since 2005, in addition to a brief spell in 2000, Fbio won 12 titles: two Brazilian Championships, three Brazilian Cups and seven Minas Gerais Championships. Individually, he took the awards for the best goalkeeper in the Brazilian national team in 2010 and 2013. There were 976 games with the celestial shirt.
Remarkable moments of Fbio on Cruzeiro
“I just have to thank you for this affection and recognition for my work, the dedication I’ve had over these 18 years. I had the opportunity to leave Cruzeiro, but at no time did it cross my mind, because I would feel ungrateful. way, than being ungrateful to the club. Of course, it has several ways, with transparency and dignity, the right way to act, and now it’s a new page”, said the goalkeeper.
The new management understood that the best way was to offer a three-month contract. However, the parties did not reach an agreement, as the goalkeeper wanted a bond by December 2022, so that he could help the team fight for the elite access to the Brazilian.