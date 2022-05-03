Sports

Fernando Diniz suggests reinforcements for the board of Fluminense | Fluminense

Coach Fernando Diniz commands Fluminense training

Rio – After the official presentation of coach Fernando Diniz to Fluminense, the coach indicated reinforcements to the tricolor board this Monday (2). On the other hand, the Tricolor already has names suggested by the scout department. In this case, the board prefers to act with caution in this sequence of season. The information is from the “NETFLU” portal.

Also according to the portal, the reinforcements indicated by Diniz, if they fit with the planning of the Fluminense board, can be probed to reinforce the coach’s squad. In a press conference this Monday, the coach stated that he will not prioritize any competition, in addition to making it clear that the Tricolor will try to win new titles.

However, even before adjusting the Fluminense squad, the coach will have a tough mission this Wednesday (4th). Tricolor faces Junior Barranquilla, at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm, for the fourth round of the South American group stage.

