Find out where to trade using a map

The PIX features have received good reviews from Brazilians. In November of last year, two new services went into action: PIX Withdrawal it’s the PIX Change. In practice, they allow the user to make withdrawals at commercial establishments instead of ATMs.

The new PIX products are optional and depend on the adaptation of store systems. This situation has resulted in low user adherence.

According to data from the Central Bank, there are currently around 15 thousand service points with PIX Saque and PIX Troco in operation. These include commercial establishments, ATMs and banking correspondents.

How do PIX Saque and PIX Troco work?

With the cell phone in hand, the person reads a QR Code and performs a PIX from their account to that of the agent offering the credit, who will pass on to the user in cash the amount corresponding to the transaction.

In other words, the services seek to use PIX technology to withdraw amounts in banknotes. In relation to PIX Saque, the cash corresponds to the value of the transaction. The PIX Troco corresponds to the difference between the total value of the PIX and the purchase made.

Map of PIX Saque and PIX Troco establishments

In the open data format, enabled by the institutions themselves, it is possible to consult the list of service stations for these PIX functions on the Central Bank (BC) website.

Brazilians can also access a map that shows where the modalities of services are available. The action is a partnership of Pay Ventures and the Brazilian Association of Fintechs (ABFintechs).

The tool is available for free consultation, with updates every two hours of participating establishments and ATMs, as well as opening hours. The user just needs to access the site mapapix.com.br, activate the location and find which places in the surroundings offer PIX Saque and PIX Troco.