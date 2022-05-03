This Tuesday (3), Palmeiras enters the field for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores against Independiente Petrolero

THE palm trees returns to the field this Tuesday (3), at Liberators cup against Independiente Petrolero, for the round of 16 of the South American competition. The ball starts at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the altitude of Sucre, capital of Bolivia.

The match is valid for the round of the South American tournament, where Verdão has 100% success and is leader of Group A, with nine points added so far. The team led by Abel Ferreira has already scored 15 goals and has only conceded two goals. Fans can follow the match live through the open TV channel on SBT, and on closed TV on Conmebol TV.

The Verdão team that should go to the field tonight will be mixed, since Abel should keep the rotation in the squad, even more with the match being at an altitude of more or less 2,800 meters. The starting eleven must be: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu and Rony.

Petrolero is the bottom of the bracket and to seek victory in the field, it can go with the following team: Arancibia; Velazquez, Silva and Chiati; Ali, Bejarano, Martinez, Campos and Gimenez; Belt and Crystal.

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras: find out where to watch Verdão’s duel in Libertadores LIVE:

Independiente Petrolero vs Palmeiras, at 21:30 (Brasília time), in Sucre

Streaming: Fans can follow the match live through the open TV channel on SBT, and on closed TV on Conmebol TV.