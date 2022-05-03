First opinions are divided and fans worry

Only two days left for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessthe new movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arrives in Brazilian cinemas on May 5th.

Doctor Strange 2 promises to be one of the biggest productions of the year, and perhaps one of the greatest adventures in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, exploring the multiverse like no other production of the cast.

To top it off, the film is still directed by Sam Raimi, director of the original Spider-Man trilogy, with Tobey Maguire, a choice that certainly raises even more expectations for the new Spider-Man movie.

But did so much expectation get in the way? Yesterday, Marvel finally showed the film to the American press, and journalists were finally able to give their first impressions of the film, showing themselves to be very divided in relation to what they saw.

While some journalists claimed that Doctor Strange 2 It’s the best Marvel movie since Avengers: Endgameothers heavily criticized the film’s script, claiming that it is saved by Sam Raimi’s direction.

The journalist Grace Randolph even tweeted that the film will divide opinions among fans, saying that there will be both those who will love and hate, a statement that, of course, has already worried those who eagerly await the film.

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film has a release date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

