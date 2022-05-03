Sports

Fla and Palmeiras were the teams that received the most money in 2021; Look

Flamengo and Palmeiras lead with a large advantage the ranking of revenues obtained by Brazilian clubs in 2021. According to an analysis carried out by “Sport Value’, the duo represented approximately 29% of the combined revenue of the 20 teams that earned the most last year.

In all, the national top-20 totaled BRL 6.9 billion in revenue. Carioca Rubro-Negro leads the list with R$ 1.08 billion, followed closely by Palmeiras, with R$ 910 million. The next in the ranking, respectively Corinthians and Atlético-MG, appear with around R$ 501 million in revenue.

Galo’s amount was projected by ‘Sports Value’ according to the six-month balance sheet and the awards for the second half of 2021 because the balance was not published by the club until April 30.

The joint revenue of BRL 6.9 billion in 2021 was 37% higher than the previous year, when the 20 clubs that received the most money totaled BRL 5.1 billion. Disregarding the impact of inflation, real growth was 19%.

The company explains that the expressive amount “was the result of the late receipt of TV rights in 2021 of amounts referring to the 2020 competitions”, paralyzed during the covid-19 pandemic, in addition to the performance of Brazilian teams in continental tournaments. “The 2021 surpluses are associated with these TV features”, he adds, in a note.

See the ranking of recipes:

  1. Flamengo: BRL 1.082 billion
  2. Palmeiras: BRL 910 million
  3. Corinthians: BRL 501.8 million
  4. Atlético-MG: BRL 501 million
  5. Guild: BRL 498 million
  6. São Paulo: BRL 465.3 million
  7. Santos: BRL 406.8 million
  8. International: BRL 382.2 million
  9. Fluminense: BRL 313.9 million
  10. RB Bragantino: BRL 291 million
  11. Atletico-PR: BRL 280.3 million
  12. Bahia: BRL 208.6 million
  13. Vasco da Gama: BRL 186.2 million
  14. Fortaleza: BRL 175.1 million
  15. Ceará: BRL 159.3 million
  16. Cruise: BRL 143.4 million
  17. Botafogo: BRL 121.9 million
  18. Atlético-GO: BRL 113.2 million
  19. América-MG: BRL 101.9 million
  20. Sport: BRL 94.1 million

