Flamengo and São Paulo clubs set up a meeting to create a league

Behind the scenes of Brazilian football will gain a relevant chapter in the coming hours. Flamengo, Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo, Santos and Red Bull Bragantino are preparing the creation of the new independent League and, to advance in their pretensions, they will have their respective representatives meeting this Tuesday, in a hotel in São Paulo, at 10 am (from Brasília) , to discuss the topic. The initial information is from “Goal” and was confirmed by the THROW!.

While Flamengo and Corinthians are aligned, in frequent conversations and aim to continue with a greater share of television broadcasting rights, because they have the most populous fans in the country, Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG and Fortaleza have already manifested, behind the scenes, aimed at equality in the division of TV quotas.

Mario Celso Petraglia, chairman of the Board of Directors and strongman of Athletico’s board, in fact, seeks to attract clubs that, although interested in the League, aspire to an agreement with equanimity in values ​​regarding television rights.

The Spanish League, the Premier League and BTG Pactual have made offers for Brazilian clubs to run the national league, but current backstage disagreements have yet to culminate in the deal. In addition to this Tuesday, new meetings are planned in the coming months.

